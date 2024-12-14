3 new to Hulu movies with 89% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu regularly welcomes critically acclaimed movies each and every month — it's one of the reasons we rate it as one of the best streaming services on the market — and December is no different.

Admittedly, this month's additions are a little slimmer, which is precisely why we've had to drop our usual threshold from 90% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes ever so slightly to 89%, but that doesn't mean the top 3 movies aren't worth streaming.

Despite the looming holiday season, some of the best additions to Hulu's library this month are anything but festive faves. Instead, you can look forward to streaming an emotional survival drama, or an all-out action caper. Don't fret if you need some more family-friendly affair, though 2011's excellent "The Muppets" movie is also streaming this month. As an honorable mention, the streamer also added "Gladiator" ... which is somehow sitting at the 80% mark despite, in my opinion, being an all-timer (and better than the recent sequel!).

Not seeing anything to add to your watchlist? Be sure to check out the full list of everything new on Hulu in December 2024 to see what else is on offer.

'Cast Away' (2000)

Cast Away (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Robert Zemeckis' survival drama "Cast Away" earned Tom Hanks a Best Actor Golden Globe for his performance as FedEx systems analyst, Chuck Noland, and it's easy to see why; without him (or a comparable talent) as the anchor of the piece, "Cast Away" couldn't have worked. But with Hanks' everyman-style protagonist, it does.

Once it gets going, it becomes a struggle against the elements, one which follows Chuck's years-long ordeal stranded on an uninhabited island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean following a terrifying plane crash. after a plane crash. Tense and affecting, "Cast Away" is a great addition to Hulu's roster this month.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Watch "Cast Away" on Hulu now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Speed' (1994)

Speed (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If you need a dose of action this month, "Speed" is definitely a solid choice. Jan de Bont's thriller sees LAPD bomb disposal officer Jack Traven (pre-"The Matrix" Keanu Reeves) tasked with thwarting a bomb threat from extortionist Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper).

Payne's rigged an explosive on a bus that will go off if the vehicle ever goes below 50 miles per hour at any point. It's a simple setup, but the result is a blistering thriller, one that's executed very, very well.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch "Speed" on Hulu now

'The Muppets' (2011)

Official Trailer | The Muppets (2011) | The Muppets - YouTube Watch On

If you need a fantastic family adventure to stream, then "The Muppets" is a perfect pick this month. This 2011 comedy was an earnest (and welcome!) return for Jim Henson's beloved band of puppets spear-headed by Jason Segel, a man (or a Muppet?) who loved the original gang's adventures growing up.

The movie sees Muppet fan, Walter (voiced by Peter Linz), traveling around to reunite the original gang with the help of his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's girlfriend, Mary (Amy Adams). An oil baron wants to buy up and drill under the ruined Muppet theater; together, the gang puts on one last show to try and raise enough money to save the treasured venue.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch "The Muppets" on Hulu now