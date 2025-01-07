Every PlayStation movie and TV show confirmed at CES 2025 — 'The Last Of Us' season 2 update, Helldivers movie and more

At CES 2025, Sony just revealed there are plenty more video game adaptations coming to our screens courtesy of their movie and TV division, PlayStation Productions.

Beginning with "Uncharted", the acclaimed HBO adaptation of "The Last Of Us" and Neill Blomkamp's "Gran Turismo", the unit's been hard at work bringing the biggest PlayStation franchises to life in a whole new medium.

We're already waiting on several projects from the outfit — including a troubled God of War TV show developed for Prime Video and movie adaptations of Until Dawn and Ghost of Tsushima — PlayStation Productions has plans to both double down on some of these titles and bring even more of them to our screens in the next few years.

Here's a quick rundown of everything Sony and PlayStation Productions announced at CES 2025.

'The Last Of Us' season 2 gets release window and new teaser

The Last Of Us Season 2 | April 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

The most exciting announcement of the bunch is surely "The Last Of Us" season 2 release window and new teaser reveal. The clip gives us a fresh look at Kaitlyn Dever in action as Abby, along with a brief preview of some of the chaotic scenes we can expect to see. Then, it wraps with confirmation of an April 2025 release window, with an exact release date to follow.

Additionally, Sony teased that it's working on an "immersive, location-based experience" based on the title. Druckmann said the plan is in the proof-of-concept phase at present (though a writer at our sister site TechRadar has played through and loved it).

A Horizon: Zero Dawn movie is happening

(Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

Last summer, it was reported that Netflix's "ambitious" Horizon: Zero Dawn series would no longer be moving forward.

However, Horizon fans who were disappointed by that news will be pleased to learn that the game is instead being brought to life in a feature film.

PlayStation Productions Head, Asad Qizilbash, confirmed that the Horizon movie will retell Aloy's origin story on the big screen, saying: "Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are at the early stages of developing a film adaptation of the award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn.

"Just imagine, Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen."

'Until Dawn' will hit theaters this April

(Image credit: Sony / SuperMassive Games)

PlayStation fans have two major game adaptations to look forward to this Spring. Along with the return of "The Last Of Us", Sony also revealed that David F. Sandberg's aforementioned Until Dawn movie is coming to the big screen in April 2025.

Peter Stormare — who played Dr. Hill in the original game and will appear in the movie — appeared in a pre-recorded message shown at the presentation. He teased that "Until Dawn" "completely honors the spirit of the game", adding: "The movie's going to be full of fresh characters and victims in a brand new story loaded with twists. So, whether you're a longtime fan or you're discovering it for the first time, get ready for Until Dawn like you've never seen it before". -

Sony's developing a Helldivers 2 movie

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studio/Sony)

Helldivers 2 was a huge 2024 PS5 success story, so it's not really a massive shock that PlayStation Productions is looking to capitalize on the bombastic multiplayer shooter's success with.

Aside from Qizilbash confirming that PlayStation Productions was working with Sony Pictures to develop a big-screen adaptation of the game, though, we've got very little info about the movie at present.

Will it be live-action or animated? What will the main enemies be? And how will it differentiate itself from "Starship Troopers?" All is yet to be revealed, but I for one am very excited to hear "A Cup of Liber-Tea" booming through my local theater's sound system.

Crunchyroll's getting a Ghost of Tsushima anime in 2027

(Image credit: Sony)

While we've not had an update about Chad Stahelski's live-action "Ghost of Tsushima" movie, we have learned that Sony-owned anime streamer Crunchyroll is getting a Ghost of Tsushima animated series in 2027.

Directed by Takanobu Mizuno, the series is based both on Sucker Punch's base game and its multiplayer "Legends" multiplayer experience. The series will be produced in collaboration with Aniplex and Sony Music serving as music and soundtrack partners. Casting/additional staff details were not revealed in the official announcement.