5 new movies worth watching this week across streaming services (Jan. 7-13)

It’s set to be a quieter week for new movies across the best streaming services. The biggest players such as Netflix and Prime Video are keeping their powder dry without anything fresh for subscribers to stream, but this gives some less high-profile movies (and streaming platforms) the chance to shine.

Perhaps the biggest new arrival this week is the premium streaming debut of “Flow." This independent animated movie offers a glimpse into a waterlogged future and is all told through the eyes of an adorable feline protagonist. It recently scooped a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, and now has a real shot at claiming the Oscar in March.

Below is a round-up of all the most noteworthy new movies you can watch across streaming services over the next seven days, and don’t forget to also check out our guide to the best new TV shows streaming this week if you’re looking for something to binge-watch.

‘Flow’ (POVD)

Flow - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Flow” arrives on premium streaming this week fresh from its win for Best Animated Film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and it’s now being tipped as a major contender for the Oscar (though “The Wild Robot” and “Inside Out 2” remain frontrunners). This fantasy adventure follows a cat without a home following a great flood. Finding shelter on a larger boat populated by numerous animal species, this feline must navigate a new world and find their place among the herd. The movie has become a critical darling scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been praised for its dialogue-free storytelling.

Buy on Amazon from January 7

‘Black Box Diaries’ (Paramount Plus w/ Showtime)

‘Black Box Diaries’ – Trailer (MTV Documentary Films) - YouTube Watch On

“Black Box Diaries” is a moving documentary from Japanese filmmaker Shiori Itō. Based on her memoir written in 2017, the doc explores Itō’s own experience of sexual assault, and her attempts to bring the perpetrator to justice. This proves to be a hard-fought battle as Itō’s assailant is a prominent figure as the head of the Tokyo Broadcasting System and has many powerful connections, including ties to Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. Her case became a landmark one, as the journalist exposed the antiquated judicial system in Japan. You’ll need Paramount Plus with Showtime to watch this documentary, but you really should make time.

Watch on Paramount Plus w/ Showtime from January 7

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The End’ (PVOD)

THE END - Official Trailer - In Theaters December 6 - YouTube Watch On

Directed by the aptly-named Joshua Oppenheimer, “The End” is all about a family living in an underground bunker decades after the world as we know it has come to an end. The son of the family (George MacKay) has never seen or experienced the outside world, but when a newcomer arrives in the bunker, tensions rise, and the family’s idyllic post-apocalyptic lifestyle starts to crumble around them. An ambitious mix of genres, “The End” is also part musical, and offers a pretty strong cast with Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon and Moses Ingram featuring alongside MacKay. Sadly the reviews have been pretty mixed at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes , but if you want a sci-fi drama with unique ideas, give it a chance.

Buy or rent on Amazon from January 10

‘Get Away’ (Shudder)

Get Away: Official Trailer | Nick Frost & Aisling Bea | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Mixing horror and comedy courtesy of two of Britain’s finest comedic talents, “Get Away” has plenty going for it. Nick Frost and Aisling Bea play husband and wife taking their two disinterested children on a holiday to a remote Swedish island. It’s supposed to be a getaway full of stunning nature walks and family bonding, but unfortunately, their plans for a tranquil vacation are ruined when they learn the island is home to a murderous cult. With an impending local festival on the horizon and a serial killer on the loose, the Smith family needs to escape before it’s too late.

Watch on Shudder from January 10

‘Look into my Eyes’ (Max)

Look Into My Eyes | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you make your movie-watching decisions based on critics' scores then “Look Into My Eyes” is one of the top picks this week. The documentary holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes , marking it a feature that Max subscribers won’t want to skip. Told through a series of intimate sessions between New York City psychics and their clients, it chronicles readings that reveal deep thoughts and feelings about the human condition and the world around us. Whether you believe in psychic abilities or not, “Look Into My Eyes” has been called an emotional journey with some profound lessons to teach viewers.

Watch on Max from January 10