Every 'John Wick' movie, ranked — including 'Ballerina'

Ever since "John Wick" first exploded onto the big screen back in 2014, Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman has been adored by action movie fans, myself included.

Across the last decade, the "Wickverse" has expanded far beyond the initial setup of "retired assassin gets revenge on the twerp who killed his dog." Since then, Wick's gone global, gunned down countless foes, and taken on some of the most powerful players in the game.

And, in that time, the "John Wick" movies have continued to do what they do best: serve up tons of ultra-thrilling on-screen action, time and time again. There simply isn't a "bad" movie among them.

In the run-up to the newly released "John Wick" spinoff, "Ballerina," I revisited all four of the previous installments to prepare for more carnage. Following this refresher, here are all five "John Wick" movies, ranked.

Every 'John Wick' movie, ranked

5. 'Ballerina' (2025)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer - Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Alas, our most recent addition to the "John Wick" canon is the weakest of the lot.

"Ballerina" is far from a bad watch, to be clear. Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) makes for a great new lead, and the movie packs in plenty of stellar setpieces that fans are going to love — the entire final act is a riot. — But I think the story isn't as well-conceived as it could have been.

Past "John Wick" watches set the bar so, so high, and I just don't think "Ballerina" eclipses the past four films. It's a hollow but still entertaining experience, one that is worthy of the franchise name, but isn't quite as propulsive as what's come before.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch in theaters starting June 6

4. 'John Wick' (2014)

John Wick (2014) - Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

I'm sure this won't be a popular choice, but while I adore the simplicity of the story and the tight, grittier feel of the original "John Wick," on reflection, I think I like where the franchise goes more than where it starts.

Make no mistake, I have a lot of love for the original Wick flick. From the jump, Reeves' assassin means serious business, and seeing Keanu stoically rip through countless bad guys is gleefully fun.

"John Wick" is still a blast, and represents the assassin in his purest form, but if I were asked which of the movies was my favorite, this would not be my answer.

Watch on Peacock

3. 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017 Movie) Official Trailer – ‘Wick Goes Off’ - YouTube Watch On

"John Wick: Chapter 2" is, plain and simple, a bigger, bloodier version of what came before. Wick's plans to give up on the killing once more are interrupted by the arrival of Santino D'Antonio, who's here to collect on an old favor.

I've just said I appreciate where the franchise goes (probably making the ranking obvious), but "Chapter 2" did exactly what a "John Wick" follow-up needed to: show us John kicking plenty more ass in another set of stylish, skilfully staged action sequences, while also building the mythology out that little bit more.

It might opt for the "more is more" approach, but let me remind you that "Chapter 2" contains — among other things — the tube fight with Cassian, the museum melee, the campy shopping montage, the hall of mirrors scene, and the pencil kill. In other words? It's worth it.

Watch on Peacock

2. 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry - YouTube Watch On

"Parabellum" ups the ante on its predecessor significantly. With John now "excommunicado" and unable to access the resources of the assassin underworld, he's on the run, and there's practically a killer lurking around every corner after the hefty bounty on his head.

The stakes feel on another level, and that results in a thrilling opening act (how can you not love the knife store melee, or the library book execution?). We stick the landing, too, with the gripping siege on the New York Continental.

I know that some fans don't love the way this leans a little more into its sillier, expansive universe, but I think "Parabellum's" highs are just too good. Oh, and yes, I think the motorcycle katana fight is cool; sue me.

Watch on Peacock

1. 'John Wick 4: Chapter 4' (2023)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård - YouTube Watch On

The first time I sat down to watch “John Wick 4,” I’ll admit to feeling a little skeptical; having clocked the near three-hour runtime, I was a little concerned Wick’s fourth outing would outstay its welcome. As we all know, that literally couldn’t be further from the truth.

“John Wick 4” is an embarrassment of riches for the action genre. The franchise’s fourth installment is a lavish, epic thrill-ride stuffed to the brim with ludicrously cool action sequences that have been burned into my memory ever since I watched them. The Arc de Triomphe scrap that has John and his foes dipping in and out of traffic right by the Parisian monument. The following birds-eye sequence equips John with an incendiary shotgun. The brawl with Killa at the club. The iconic stairway fight. The uber-tense duel with Caine. I could go on.

The fight choreography (and the camerawork that captures it) in “John Wick 4” is just off the charts. It's the franchise at its most maximalist. Excessive? Absolutely. Bloated? Potentially — but gloriously so. Wick’s latest outing is a genuine masterclass in on-screen thrills, and I truly believe it to be one of the very best action movies ever committed to the big screen.

Watch on Peacock

Don't agree with my ranking? Here's how to watch the "John Wick" movies in order so you can plan your own rewatch and reorganize them as you see fit.