Apple TV Plus' absurdly funny show biz satire gets renewed for a second season

Apple TV Plus' "The Studio" is one of the funniest shows of the year, and so far, one of our favorite shows from the streaming service in 2025.

After debuting in March, the clever comedy has been steadily racking up the critical praise. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the show during a recent earnings call, saying it brought "record viewership" to Apple TV Plus.

With only a couple of episodes left before the May 21 season one finale, The Hollywood Reporter has divulged that a second season has already been greenlit.

"We’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream," co-creator (and star) Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg said in a statement.

The show stars Rogen as Matt Remick, a studio executive who is promoted to the head of the fictional Continental Studios and quickly finds that he doesn't know what he's doing.

Alongside Rogen, the show features Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders with Bryan Cranston in a recurring role.

"We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the Kool-Aid movie crushes at the box office," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV Plus.

What could be next for Remick and Continental Studios?

"The Studio" garnered critical praise almost immediately, and it currently has a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As my colleague Malcolm McMilan wrote of the second episode, "Despite its notably shorter 26-minute runtime, 'The Oner' was one of the best episodes of TV I've watched all year, simultaneously keeping me on the edge of my seat and doubled over in laughter."

It's a fairly scathing critique of Hollywood and the studios and executives that run it. As Seth Rogen hinted, it seems that a number of plot points were derived from the writers' and creators' personal experiences in the industry.

The show also features a ton of cameos from Steve Buscemi, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Ice Cube, and more.

"We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for ten more seasons," Rogen and Goldberg teasingly said in their statement.

We're certain it's a joke, but Hollywoodland has been around a long time, and we're certain there's a wealth of horrible and funny experiences to draw from.

Since season one is still playing out on Apple TV Plus, there's no word on whether season two is already in production or when it might premiere.