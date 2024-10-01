9 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (October 1-7)

I track the top new movies arriving across the best streaming services every week, and I cannot recall the last time I’ve seen a slate this jam-packed. Almost every major streaming platform has something new this week including Netflix, Prime Video and Max, and some of the year’s biggest movies are also debuting on video-on-demand.

While this week’s selection of top new movies is bursting with must-watch flicks, there’s only one choice for the headline addition. The movie of the summer, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” is making the leap from theaters to living rooms this week. Very soon you can enjoy every moment of this madcap Marvel adventure from the comfort of your couch.

Of course, as noted, the team-up between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is very much the tip of the iceberg this week, but there are plenty more options for viewers not so enamored with the Merc with a Mouth. So, let’s dive into all the top new movies you can stream this week. And also be sure to check out our sister guide to the best new TV shows you can binge-watch this week too.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (PVOD)

Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26 - YouTube

The movie that got Marvel’s groove back, and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time this summer, arrives on PVOD platforms this week. “Deadpool & Wolverine” may bring the Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it serves as a love letter to Fox's former Marvel Universe. It lovingly pays tribute to an era of superheroes that is now behind us (but significantly shaped the landscape we see today). It’s also a wild ride that pairs together real-life friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and their banter is top-notch.

Set several years after “Deadpool 2”, the potty-mouthed mercenary Deadpool, real name Wade Wilson (Reynolds), has retired from the hero game after having his application to The Avengers denied. But after being captured by the Time Variance Authority, he’s drawn into a multiverse escapade that forces him to team up with a very reluctant Wolverine (Jackman). Bursting with cameos, fourth-wall-breaking jokes and blood-specked action, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is certainly worthy of its juggernaut success, and a timely reminder of the strength of the superhero genre.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 1

‘Speak No Evil’ (PVOD)

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer - YouTube

“Speak No Evil” is an American remake of a Danish horror-thriller released only two years ago under the same name. Considering Hollywood’s history of largely unnecessary remakes of foreign movies, I went into this one with my skepticism levels pretty darn high. So, it was a very pleasant surprise when this new spin on “Speak No Evil” ended up being one of the most enjoyable movies of the summer (though I do think the bleakness of the 2022 original fits the overall narrative better, whereas the remake is a significantly more sanitized).

In this twisting thriller, an American couple (Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy) is invited to stay at the remote farmhouse of a British couple (James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi) they initially meet while holidaying in Italy. While things are pleasant at first, the husband’s increasingly erratic and aggressive behavior soon unnerves them and makes them consider a swift exit. The twisting story will keep you hooked, but the real reason to watch is the committed performance from James McAvoy. The Scottish actor shines in a role that lets him totally off the chain.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 1

‘Strange Darling’ (PVOD)

Strange Darling | Official Final Trailer | In Theaters Aug 23rd - YouTube

“Strange Darling” has cult classic written all over it. This stylish thriller hits with all the force of a rifle shot and plays with audience expectations in some creative ways. Presented in six chapters, played out of order, viewers are thrown straight into the action with the overarching storyline then slowly peeled back as we flashback and forward through the timeline. This is an ideal watch for anybody who thinks the thriller genre lacks fresh ideas and is also a wonderful vehicle for the talents of Willa Fitzgerald, who thoroughly lights up the screen.

As noted, “Strange Darling” is presented in a nonlinear format, and is set against the backdrop of an ongoing serial killing spree terrifying the Western United States. In this climate of fear, we see a man (Kyle Gallner) and a woman (Willa Fitzgerald), meet at a shady motel for an alcohol-influenced one-night stand. What starts as an erotic encounter soon spirals into something far darker, and a deadly game of cat-and-mouse begins. On the surface that might sound fairly predictable, but in “Strange Darling” nothing is as it seems.

Buy on Amazon from October 1

‘House of Spoils’ (Prime Video)

House Of Spoils - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

This week marks the start of October, aka spooky season, and that means pretty much every streaming service is preparing to drop all new horror movies for subscribers eager to be scared senseless over the next few weeks. One of the first fresh horror flicks of the 2024 season is Prime Video’s “House of Spoils”, which stars Ariana DeBose and is produced by Jason Blum (of Blumhouse fame), so there’s plenty of pedigree to this chiller.

In “House of Spoils”, a chef (DeBose) opens her very first restaurant hoping to offer dinners a true farm-to-table experience all set in a stunning remote estate. But the ambitious cook faces numerous challenges including a chaotic serving line, a dubious investor and nagging self-doubts that she’s not cut out to lead a professional kitchen. Oh, and if all those hurdles weren’t enough to overcome, she also has to contend with the vengeful spirit of the estate's previous owner out to sabotage her.

Watch on Prime Video from October 3

‘Salem’s Lot’ (Max)

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube

It wouldn’t be Halloween month without a fresh adaptation of one of Stephen King’s classic novels, and this year, director Gary Dauberman (most known for his work on “The Conjuring” and “It” franchises) is taking a swing at bringing the Master of Horror’s iconic vampire tale to life. This is by no means the first time “Salem’s Lot” has been turned into a movie/show, with the 1979 mini-series aired on CBS often regarded as one of the very best Stephen King adaptations, so this new Max spin on the story has quite the reputation to live up to.

Much like the original novel, it sees a writer named Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) return to his childhood home in Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine. Looking for inspiration, and hoping to write a story about the abandoned Marsten House that scared him as a child, he quickly discovers that everything is not quite right in the town and that an ancient evil is turning residents into blood-sucking creatures. Banding together with a ragtag group of survivors, Ben must save “The Lot” from this vampire threat.

Watch on Max from October 3

‘We Grown Now’ (Netflix)

WE GROWN NOW | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube

“We Grown Now” looks set to be one of the most critically acclaimed Netflix movies of the year. After debuting at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews (it holds an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes), and following a very limited theatrical release back in April of this year, the drama is now ready to make its way into the hearts of Netflix subscribers. And heart is the apt word to describe this tender and emotional drama.

Set in Chicago in the early 1990s, “We Grown Now” is a coming-of-age tale focused on two best friends, Malik (Blake Cameron James) and Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez). As this wide-eyed duo explores the sprawling city together, they are eager to escape the boredom and hardships of growing up in the Cabrini-Green housing complex. But their unbreakable bond is challenged when a tragedy shakes the foundations of their close-knit community.

Watch on Netflix from October 3

‘The Platform 2’ (Netflix)

The Platform 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

To this day, “The Platform” remains one of my favorite Netflix movies. Its combination of a hooky core concept, nihilistic themes and stomach-churning horror had me gripped from the very beginning, and I’ve rewatched it several times since its debut in 2019 (it holds up very well on rewatch). I have my doubts about the necessity of a sequel, but “The Platform 2” arrives this week, and I’m eager to dive back into this disturbing science fiction universe.

The sequel is once again set in a towerblock-style prison where inmates are fed via a descending platform — those at the top having the pick of the feast, while those lower down are left with mere scraps. However, the streamer is keeping much of the plot under wraps. We know it’ll feature new two characters, Perempuan (Milena Smit) and Zamiatin (Hovik Keuchkerian), but the critical details are being kept very hush, hush. Fingers crossed it can live up to the first’s enduring legacy.

Watch on Netflix from October 4

‘Dìdi’ (Peacock)

DÌDI (弟弟) - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters July 26 - YouTube

“Dìdi” is another film festival favorite that is now making its way onto one of the best streaming services, in this case, Peacock. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, this coming-of-age comedy-drama was met with great enthusiasm from critics. It currently holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes with almost 120 write-ups, and its 92% ratings from viewers fortunate enough to catch it during its limited theatrical run over the summer is similarly strong. This looks to be one of the year’s biggest hidden gems.

Set during a carefree Californian summer in 2008, Chris Wang (Izaac Wang) is an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American who spends the seemingly endless days of summer vacation learning all the things that your parents can’t teach you like how to skateboard and how to flirt with girls. The stakes may be low, but “‘Dìdi” looks to be extremely relatable, and to have found success in its mid-2000s nostalgia.

Watch on Peacock from October 4

‘V/H/S/Beyond’ (Shudder)

V/H/S/BEYOND Official Trailer | Coming October 4 | Shudder - YouTube

The “V/H/S” franchise has always been a mixed bag, but it’s now gearing up for its seventh release, “V/H/S Beyond. Let’s hope the quality is a little closer to “V/H/S 2” and not so much like “V/H/S: Viral” (which was a real low point). Unfamiliar with the “V/H/S” series? It’s an anthology series that brings together an eclectic mix of found footage short movies, each coming from a different filmmaker and typically featuring a unique cast of characters.

As the name “Beyond” not-so-subtly suggests, this installment of “V/H/S” packages together various horror segments each with a science-fiction twist. Within this anthology, you’ll find six individual chapters that range in subject from a duo of sleazy paparazzi getting more than they bargained for when they sneak behind the scenes of a movie set, to a group of skydiving friends having a mid-air encounter with a UFO. The anthology flick also marks the feature debut of popular Twitch streamer Alanah Pearce who appears in one of the shorts called “Stowaway”.

Watch on Shudder from October 4