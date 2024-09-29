Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Figuring out what to watch can be a hassle. Which is why you'll often find me perusing the Netflix top 10 to figure out what movies to put on. Granted, they're not all guaranteed to be winners (just look at "The Garfield Movie" in the #1 spot this week), but it's as useful tool for cutting through the noise quickly.

And there are plenty of standout gems in the Netflix top 10 right now. After sifting through the list, we’ve hand-picked three movies that are not only favored by critics but also make for a captivating watch from beginning to end. They include a heartwarming documentary starring Will Ferrell, an underdog sports drama, and one of the best original Netflix movies of the year. All three are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies as of 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 29.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'Will & Harper'

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm always down for a good documentary, and if it leaves me an emotional wreck by the end of it, all the better. After watching the trailer for “Will & Harper,” it looks like it delivers on both fronts. Plus it's already chalked up a near-perfect 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes since its release earlier this week.

This heartwarming documentary follows two longtime friends, comedy icon Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, a former head writer at “Saturday Night Live” during Ferrell's breakout years. After Harper comes out as trans, the pair embarks on a 16-day road trip across America, reintroducing Steele as her true self to the country she loves. It’s a powerful story of friendship, allyship, and the journey toward authenticity, filled with humor and poignant moments throughout.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Rebel Ridge'

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Rebel Ridge" has held strong in the Netflix top 10 since its release earlier this month, and for good reason. From director Jeremy Saulnier, known for "Green Room" and "Hold the Dark," this high-octane action thriller stars Aaron Pierre as a retired marine forced to channel his inner Rambo to take down a cabal of corrupt cops.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terry Richmond (Pierre) is doing his best to enjoy a quiet civilian life. But when he heads to the small town of Shelby Springs and local law enforcement unlawfully seizes his life savings while he's trying to post bail for his cousin, he's thrust back into violence. To get justice, he teams up with an unlikely ally, court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), and together they work to uncover a deep-seated conspiracy with Don Johnson's shady police chief, Sandy Burnne, at the center of it all.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Rez Ball'

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland and co-written by "Reservation Dogs" showrunner Sterlin Harjo comes "Rez Ball," a must-watch sports drama set in the heart of the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico.

It follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from the Navajo Nation, as they rally to keep their state championship dreams alive after the tragic loss of their star player. Deeply rooted in Native American culture and featuring a largely Native cast and crew, "Rez Ball" highlights how the game of basketball brings Native communities together nationwide, delivering a story filled with authenticity, heart, and humor that's captivating from beginning to end. Critics are already raving about it too, with the film currently sitting at a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch it now on Netflix

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Garfield Movie" (2024)

2. "Jailbreak: Love on the Run" (2024)

3. "Will & Harper" (2024)

4. "Rebel Ridge" (2024)

5. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

6. "Uglies" (2024)

7. "Rez Ball" (2024)

8. "Trolls Band Together" (2023)

9. "The Boss Baby" (2017)

10. "The Minions" (2015)