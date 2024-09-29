5 movies like 'Wolfs' but better

Brad Pitt and George Clooney two-hander, "Wolfs," is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus after pivoting from a wide theatrical release.

Initially, it was one of the (many) movies I was looking forward to in the final few months of the year, but having streamed it ahead of its debut on Friday, September 27, I have to admit ... I'm a little disappointed.

I was anticipating quite a fun caper, but by the time I rolled credits on "Wolfs," I found Marvel alum Jon Watts' latest effort quite a shallow one. It's a passable streaming watch, but one that only managed to get a handful of laughs from me.

Mostly, it's an unevenly-paced flick that trades on the obvious charisma shared by its two lead stars as their night spirals more and more out of control. If you're in the mood for a mediocre slice of Apple TV Plus content, it'll probably fill an evening; beyond its quippy exchanges and occasional slices of action, I don't think "Wolfs" has much more to offer. But I could be in the minority; it's got a 73% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes right now, so there's every chance you might enjoy it.

That aside, if the movie leaves you feeling similarly let down, I've put together a list of five movies like "Wolfs" that should satisfy your craving for buddy comedy or action, and where you can stream them at the time of publication.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE â€“ Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you prefer your action-comedies with a little more, well, action, then 2024's "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" might well be the action-comedy you need to stream ASAP. While the latest installment in the high-octane franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence didn't receive a stellar critical reaction, it performed very well with audiences; it's still the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year, even with monster competition from movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2".

In the Boys' fourth outing, our two Miami detectives set out to clear the name of the late Captain Howard, who has been linked to drug cartels. If you want a frenetic, action-packed watch for your next movie night, it's the one to watch.

Rent/buy on Prime Video now (coming to Netflix US on Oct. 8)

'Game Night' (2018)

GAME NIGHT - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Game Night" might not seem like an obvious pick, compared to "Wolfs," but allow me to explain. While the former is more of an ensemble action comedy, both are essentially crime capers that get way out of hand, and both rely chiefly on the back-and-forth and charisma of their respective casts to drive the story forward. The difference? "Game Night" is way funnier, and has a much wilder setup.

"Game Night" sees Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie's (Rachel McAdams) weekly game night being taken to the next level. Intending to show his brother Max up, Brooks (Kyle Chandler) arranges an outlandish evening complete with fake kidnappers who take him away.

As the whole gang tries to solve the case, it quickly becomes clear that their evening has taken a darker turn, and they continue to face fresh twists and trials as they try to fix things. Bateman and McAdams are the real winning combo here, but the whole thing is silly, screwball fun that'll keep you laughing until the credits roll.

Rent/buy on Prime Video now

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If the main reason you wanted to stream "Wolfs" was to see Brad Pitt and George Clooney bounce off one another, then you can't go wrong with Steven Soderbergh's uber-slick 2001 remake of a Rat Pack classic. After all, appeared on our list of the best Brad Pitt and George Clooney collaborations for a reason: it's a fantastic watch.

The movie sees Danny Ocean (Clooney) recruiting his best friend Rusty (Pitt) and assembling a crack team for a very particular mission. Danny wants to rob three Vegas casinos and walk away with $150 million. Why? Well, the casino boss Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia) is dating Danny's ex-wife (Julia Roberts). It's slick, suave fun, and still stands as one of the pair's strongest outings (and if you enjoy it, there are two more sequels to stream, too).

Rent/buy on Prime Video now

'The Nice Guys' (2016)

The Nice Guys - Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" might well be my favorite action comedy ever. Functioning as a throwback to classic buddy comedies, this 1970s-set flick pairs Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as hapless private detective Holland Marsh (Gosling) and strong-armed enforcer, Jackson Healy (Crowe). And it's a comedic match made in heaven.

After their paths cross when an adult film star allegedly dies by suicide, Marsh and Healy end up being drawn into a spiraling case that draws them to Amelia (Margaret Qualley). When Amelia disappears, it becomes clear the heroes have been sucked into a case that's much bigger than they could've anticipated.

It boasts plenty of laughs (far more than "Wolfs" did) thanks to a light, breezy script but still packs in some solid action scenes. It's an absolute blast, and you should check it out if you haven't already.

Rent/buy on Prime Video now

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022 Movie) Official Trailer â€“ Nicolas Cage - YouTube Watch On

OK, yes, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is a much sillier movie, but it's one hell of a chaotic ride, and should satisfy anyone looking for a louder adventure than "Wolfs."

In "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," we meet struggling actor Nicolas Cage (playing himself). Cage isn't having much luck either professionally, and his family life isn't doing much better either.

Out of the blue, though, he receives a killer offer from his agent just as he's planning to retire: take a gig as the guest of honor at billionaire playboy (and Nick Cage superfan) Javi Gutiérrez's (Pedro Pascal) birthday party in Majorca. The pair quickly form a fierce bond ... but soon find themselves getting wrapped up in a world of hurt as Javi's criminal background catches up with him.

Watch on Hulu now