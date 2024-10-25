9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Paramount Plus and more (Oct. 25-27)

Get cozy on the couch with the best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Paramount Plus and more of the best streaming services .

The TV slate features three fan-favorite series that are beginning their final seasons: "What We Do in the Shadows," "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Somebody Somewhere." They're all great shows, so don't miss out on their farewells (and if you haven't seen them before, now is the time to catch up).

On the movie side, M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap" comes to Max, while Kate Beckinsale kicks butt and takes names in the action thriller "Canary Black." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 6 (FX)

Vampires may live forever, but TV shows don’t. So, sadly, this mockumentary comedy about a group of vampires living in Staten Island is closing the coffin on its final season — but I’m hoping for plenty of laughs before the very end. Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) have to contend with a new challenge this season: a recently awakened sixth housemate, Jerry the Vampire (Mike O’Brien). Additionally, Nadja tries to repair the relationship between Nador and his ex-familiar Guillermo, while Laszlo enlists Colin’s help in his lab.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Somebody Somewhere’ season 3 (HBO)

HBO hasn’t revealed much about the plot of the third and final season of this charming dramedy, but it doesn’t matter. “Somebody Somewhere” isn’t about what happens; it’s all vibes. Star/creator Bridget Everett and co-star Jeff Hiller could read the terms and conditions of the Max app and I would be still be here for it. If you haven’t seen the show yet, well, bless your heart and start bingeing immediately. It’s heartwarming and hilarious, uplifting and uproarious. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll walk away feeling like somebody somewhere just gave you a hug

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 5 (Paramount Plus)

And here we have another farewell, with the animated “Star Trek” series embarking on its fifth and final season. Junior officers Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and T’Lyn (Gabrille Ruiz) have all come a long way — with the first four getting promotions — but they still have challenges to overcome and personal growth to achieve. The final season sees the crew of the USS Cerritos grappling with “space potholes,” or rifts in space/time around the quadrant, as well as an Orion war, furious Klingons and diplomatic crises.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Lioness’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Taylor Sheridan’s only female-fronted drama returns with more dangerous missions featuring Zoe Saldana’s badass operative Joe and Nicole Kidman’s CIA official Kaitlyn Meade. As the fight against terror moves to the American/Mexican border, Joe and Kaitlyn enlist a new Lioness agent to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. Even as she battles against dangerous cartels, Joe must also reckon with her family life.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Before’ (Apple TV Plus)

Billy Crystal got his Hollywood break on TV in “Soap” and “Saturday Night Live,” then moved on to a successful career in movies (“When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers”). But since the late 2000s, Crystal has mostly done voice work in Pixar films and a brief stint on his short-lived show “The Comedians” as a fictionalized version of himself. Now, he’s taking on a dramatic role in this psychological thriller miniseries as a child psychiatrist. Eli, who’s still grieving wife Lynn (Judith Light), encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to his past.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black’ (Netflix)

The latest installment in Tyler Perry’s deal with Netflix is a soapy thriller contrasting two very different Black women from two different worlds whose lives become entangled. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is an exotic dancer struggling to make ends meet, while Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is the head of a successful haircare and cosmetics empire. When their paths cross, the repercussions pose a threat to both women.

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Trap’ (Max)

M. Night Shyamlan set out to mash up “Silence of the Lambs” and a Taylor Swift concert in this psychological thriller. Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a seemingly innocuous middle-aged dad who takes his teen daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to see pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan) perform in a sold-out arena. What nobody knows is that Cooper is actually a serial killer known as “the Butcher.” What he doesn’t know until a staff member lets it slip is that the entire concert is a trap to catch the Butcher. As the police close in on him, Cooper must find a way to escape without alarming his daughter or getting caught.

Streaming now on Max

‘Canary Black’ (Prime Video)

Kate Beckinsale headlines another action thriller so she can showcase the butt-kicking prowess she demonstrated in the “Underworld” franchise and 2021’s “Jolt.” Avery Graves is a top CIA operative who’s blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country in order to save her husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her criminal world contacts to locate the intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, Avery finds herself in a deadly race to deliver the ransom — which could trigger a global crisis.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Don’t Move’ (Netflix)

We’ve all had the nightmare where a monster is approaching but we’re paralyzed and can’t run or fight back. That nightmare fuel is the premise of this horror thriller, which stars Kelsey Asbille as a woman who finds herself in that exact situation. While grieving a tragic loss, Iris goes on a hike and encounters a stranger, who injects her with a paralytic drug. With just 20 minutes until her body shuts down, she attempts to flee while navigating the treacherous trail.

Streaming now on Netflix