9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (March 15-16)

Thrills, chills and laughs are coming your way in the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

Several new TV series are on the weekend watch list, including the Lincoln assassination drama "Manhunt," the mystery thriller "Apples Never Fall" and the political dramedy "The Girls on the Bus." Plus, fan favorites "Grey's Anatomy," "Girls5eva" and "Invincible" return with new seasons.

On the movie side, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie hits streaming, as does the surreal Nicolas Cage mind-bender "Dream Scenario" and a new Lindsay Lohan rom-com. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Manhunt’ (Apple TV Plus)

With “Masters of the Air" concluding, Apple has another Dad TV show waiting in the wings. Based on James L. Swanson’s bestselling nonfiction book, "Manhunt" chronicles one of the most infamous crimes in history, Abraham Lincoln’s assassination by John Wilkes Booth. "The Crown" alum Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s secretary of war and friend who leads the effort to track down Booth (Anthony Boyle). He’s joined by an excellent cast, including Matt Walsh as conspiring physician Samuel Mudd, Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln and Glenn Morshower as Andrew Johnson.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Apples Never Fall’ (Peacock)

Some of the buzziest limited series of the last years have been based on novels by author Liane Moriarty — e.g. “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The next one is another suburban mystery/thriller, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill as former tennis coaches who have sold their academy and are looking forward to spending their golden years with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles). But everything changes when an injured young woman knocks on their door. Then, Bening's Joy suddenly disappears and dark family secrets begin to surface.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘The Girls on the Bus’ (Max)

This adaptation of Amy Chozick’s best-selling book “Chasing Hillary” focuses on four female political journalists hitting the campaign trail. Sadie McCarthy (Benoist) is eager to return to the road and prove herself after an embarrassing moment during the last campaign. Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore) are her main rivals vying for scoops. Despite their differences, they bond over having a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera of all — the battle for the White House.

Streaming now on Max

‘Girls5eva’ season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix doesn't save shows like it used to, but it made the rare exception for “Girls5eva” (formerly of Peacock). I'm so grateful since it's a truly hilarious and underrated gem. Season 3 finds the girl group — no longer a one-hit wonder — taking the next step after recording their new album, Returnity … a comeback tour! Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Summer (Philipps), and Gloria (Pell) don’t have a plan or any venues booked but hit the road in a van anyway. They’ll play a billionaire’s birthday party, have some wild nights and cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet. But they’ll also question if they really want to hit the “big time” again.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Invincible’ season 2 part 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon has another dark superhero series that's not "The Boys" — and "Invincible" is considered by many to be better. It returns for the back half of its second season. Part 1 was a banger, though it ended with a massive cliffhanger that frustrated fans. Part 2 picks up where the story left off: Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is scheduled for execution and his son, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), has been wounded by General Kregg. When he recovers, he’ll face more family dysfunction, a new enemy and a familiar foe bent on revenge.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 20 (ABC)

The hit medical drama keeps chugging away. Twenty seasons have taken their toll, with most of the original cast having long departed. Even star Ellen Pompeo has taken a step back, only appearing on a recurring basis. But as they say, out with the old and in with the … old. Comebacks are all the rage in season 20, with Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins and Alex Landi’s Nico Kim returning to the hospital. The premiere episode resolves the big cliffhanger that saw Teddy (Kim Raver) collapse on the floor during surgery.

Streaming now on Hulu

New Movies

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ (Disney Plus)

Swifties, are you ready for it? Our wildest dreams are about to come true — the Eras Tour concert film is finally coming to subscription streaming. All you need is a Disney Plus account. Filmed over three nights during Swift’s sold-out run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the movie has already set the record as the top-grossing concert film of all time. Now, Swift is releasing “Taylor’s Version,” which will include the theatrical version, plus “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs that will play after the credits.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Dream Scenario’ (Max)

Nicolas Cage starring in a bizarro premise? Sign me up! Mild-mannered professor Paul Matthews has never stood out in any way — until he begins showing up in people’s dreams. At first, it only affects his family, friends and students, but the phenomenon spreads to strangers. Suddenly, the hapless Paul has become a viral sensation and he contemplates writing a book. But when people’s dreams turn violent, his fame sours and Paul becomes a pariah.

Streaming now on Max

‘Irish Wish’ (Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan is quickly becoming the queen of Netflix romantic comedies. Lacey Chabert and Hallmark had better watch out! First, Lohan starred in the charming “Falling for Christmas” and now she’s calling on the luck of the Irish in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Maddie flies to Ireland to be a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding … to the love of Maddie’s life. After making a spontaneous wish for true love, she finds herself in an alternate reality where she’s the one getting married to the groom. But Maddie soon realizes that her soulmate might be someone else entirely.

Streaming now on Netflix