5 best shows like 'Feud' to watch after season 2

Dramas don’t get more delicious than FX’s "Feud." The Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, which premiered in 2017 recounting the rift between "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" costars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford (Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively), returned in 2024 with the equally glamorous and biting "Capote vs. the Swans."

Where to stream "Feud" "Feud" seasons 1-2 are streaming on Hulu

The eight episodes explore the row between acclaimed gay author Truman Capote (a pitch-perfect Tom Hollander) and the ladies who lunch whom he befriended, then exposed in a thinly-veiled 1975 Esquire excerpt of what would ultimately become his posthumously published novel "Answered Prayers."

At the center is Capote’s relationship with Babe Paley (Naomi Watts), a flawless fashionista who views Truman as the love of her life and the only man whose betrayal could truly hurt her — though her philandering husband, CBS magnate William S. Paley, portrayed by the late Treat Williams, certainly tries. As Babe’s fellow swans (future Emmy-ballot splitters Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, and Chloe Sevigny) vow to freeze Truman out of New York City’s high society, he spirals further into alcoholism and an abusive relationship and struggles to work.

Once you’ve seen how that feud ends — and rewatch the standout fifth hour, which imagines a fictional visit between a sulking Capote and writer/civil rights activist James Baldwin (Chris Chalk) — here are five limited series like "Feud" to binge next.

'Fosse/Verdon'

Like "Feud," this 2019 FX stunner spans decades and begins with the ominous tone of a genius who’s approaching the end of his storied life looking back on his greatest love and biggest mistakes. In this case, the man is the influential choreographer and Oscar-winning director Bob Fosse, played by the always-stellar Sam Rockwell. Michelle Williams costars as four-time Tony winner Gwen Verdon and fittingly steals the show while bringing Verdon’s contributions to Fosse’s work and their complicated family dynamic into focus.

Williams took home an Emmy, but both actors are mesmerizing as the fiery duo starts an affair when Fosse choreographs for her in Broadway’s "Damn Yankees," then work together behind the scenes as he directs the 1972 film version of "Cabaret," argue and separate over his infidelity, and reteam professionally for her dream stage production, "Chicago." You can expect showstoppers and deep dives into Fosse’s insecurities and creative process, and to be wowed by the imaginative framing from co-creators Thomas Kail and Steven Levenson. The supporting cast includes Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, and Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera.

Watch on Hulu

'George & Tammy'

From one tumultuous marriage to another! As George Jones and Tammy Wynette, the king and queen of country music, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain shine brighter than rhinestones on denim. Showtime’s six-episode 2022 biopic picks up in the late ‘60s, when George and Tammy, each married to someone else at the time, meet and fall head over boots when her career is taking off and his needs saving. The actors’ chemistry — magnetic, especially when they get near a mic (they do their own impressive vocals) — tempers the saga’s relentless dark turns: George’s drunken rages, Tammy’s experiences with medical misogyny and manipulative Music City men, their respective addictions, and the shared belief that you need to live the sad songs you sing.

Speaking of those, you’ll get chills when Tammy rewrites the lyrics to the tune that became “Stand By Your Man” and when George records “He Stopped Loving Her Today” (Shannon’s bravery!).

Watch on Paramount Plus With Showtime

'Halston'

Ewan McGregor scored an Emmy for this 2021 Netflix drama (also produced by Murphy), which paints a vivid portrait of America’s first celebrity fashion designer in the 1960s and ’70s. Like Capote, the gay Halston reinvented himself, from a Midwestern son who gifted hats to his mother, to Jackie Kennedy’s famed pillbox maker, to a worldwide symbol of sexy sophistication. He, too, listened to women when their husbands wouldn’t. But rather than infiltrating their space, he created a new one for them with his couture boutique. Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez) was his most trusted muse and confidante.

The five episodes trace Halston’s quest for respect, highlighted by the second hour’s Battle of Versailles fashion show orchestrated by fierce fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert (a divine Kelly Bishop). You’ll also have a front-row seat to his extravagant tastes and partying, and his doomed business decisions and relationship with lover Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez). Warning: Streaming this series may result in a strong desire to wear Ultrasuede or a caftan.

Watch on Netflix

'The Queen’s Gambit'

It’s not based on a true story of a gifted Kentucky orphan’s unlikely rise to international chess superstar in the 1960s. Yet, writer/director Scott Frank’s lush 2020 Netflix adaptation of Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name will feel like it is. Golden Globe winner Ana Taylor-Joy delivers a star turn as Beth Harmon, a young woman in a male-dominated world, who descends into the dark side of genius — obsession, loneliness, and addiction — and comes out triumphant on the other side. Believe us, you do not have to understand chess to find her journey, which culminates in a nail-biting tournament in the Soviet Union, gripping enough to binge all seven episodes in one sitting.

If you appreciated ‘"Feud" as a visual feast, you’ll eat up this series: It was largely filmed in Berlin to capture the vibe of Cold War spy films from the ’50s and ’60s, and among its 11 Emmy wins were awards for production design, period costumes, and makeup.

Watch on Netflix

'Inventing Anna'

"Scandal" expert Shonda Rhimes created this nine-episode 2022 Netflix series, which tracks a (wrongly) disgraced investigative reporter (Anna Chlumsky) as she chases the truth about a fascinating real-life enigma, Anna Delvey. "Ozark’" Emmy darling Julia Garner stars as the convicted scammer born Anna Sorokin, who, in 2016-17, convinced New York City power players and financial gate-keepers that she was a German heiress with enough collateral tied up abroad for them to consider backing the Anna Delvey Foundation , a planned ultra-exclusive social club.

Anyone who marveled at Holland’s performance as Capote will be entertained by Garner’s singular accent and delivery as Anna, who can be cruelly aloof, surprisingly generous, or bullheaded depending on the scene. Anna’s audacious efforts to fund the lifestyle she wanted will have you questioning at what point “fake it ‘til you make it” turns criminal (hint: unpaid hotel bills) and if, as Sorokin’s attorney insists, there’s a bit of Anna in all of us.

Watch on Netflix