9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (March 29-31)

The end of March is bringing a spring storm of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu and other top streaming services .

History is on the books for this weekend, with the premieres of Ewan McGregor's post-Russian Revolution drama "A Gentleman From Moscow" and the World War II epic "We Were the Lucky Ones." For something modern, check out Gus Fring himself, Giancarlo Esposito, in the new crime drama "Parish."

On the movie side, '80s-inspired zombie comedy "Lisa Frankenstein" and A24's family dramedy "When You Finish Saving the World" hit subscription streaming. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Parish’ (AMC)

Now Giancarlo Esposito is the one who knocks. The Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” alum headlines his own crime drama, joined by Paula Malcolmson (“Deadwood”), Bradley Whitford (“West Wing”) and Skeet Ulrich (“Riverdale”).

Gracian "Gray" Parish lives a quiet life as the owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. It’s all torn apart when his son is violently murdered and his business collapses. An encounter with an old friend dredges up his troubled past, sending Gray on a quest for vengeance against a violent criminal organization.

Streaming now on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (Showtime)

Ewan McGregor stars in another limited series based on historical events, a la “Halston.” He plays the fictional character Count Alexander Rostov in an adaptation of the bestselling book by Amor Towles.

After the Russian Revolution of 1917, Rostov finds himself on the wrong side of history. Though he is spared the execution doled to other aristocrats, he is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol. Throughout some of the most turbulent decades in Russian history, Rostov remains trapped within the hotel. But as the years pass, he gains greater understanding of the value of friendship, family and love.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ (Hulu)

Also based on world-changing historical events, this sweeping epic is adapted from Georgia Hunter's bestselling novel, which in turn was inspired by incredible true stories from the Holocaust. When a Jewish European family is separated at the start of World War II, some go into hiding while others are taken to concentration camps. The Kurcs are determined to survive and reunite with their loved ones who have scattered across the world. Their unshakeable bond is a reminder that hope can and will endure, even in the midst of evil.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Renegade Nell’ (Disney Plus)

This rip-roaring adventure tale sees quick-witted and courageous young woman Nell Jackson (“Derry Girls” alum Louisa Harland) framed for murder, after which she unexpectedly becomes the most feared female highwaywoman in 18th century England.

When a magical spirit called Billy Blind (“Ted Lasso” alum Nick Mohammed) appears, Nell realizes her destiny is greater than she ever imagined. As the rich and powerful attempt to stop her, she fights back to right the many wrongs in the world — including the one done to her.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘American Rust: Broken Justice’ (Prime Video)

The crime drama’s road to a second season was a rocky one — getting canceled by Showtime, saved by Freevee, then moving over to its Amazon sibling Prime Video.

In season 2, subtitled “Broken Justice,” former chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) and lover Grace (Maura Tierney) are trying to rebuild their lives in the Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania after the harrowing events of season 1. Del has rejoined the Pittsburgh police force but struggles to balance work with his life with Grace. Then, more murders rock Buell, creating chaos for everyone.

Premieres Thursday, March 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Tig Notaro: Hello Again’ (Prime Video)

I was fortunate enough to see Notaro perform this set live and her dry humor was as hilarious as ever. In one story, the comedian chronicles a late night health scare that brought firefighters to her door — and left her questioning her very identity.

She also riffs on her kids’ antics, an airport “Make Believe” lounge, an awkward meeting with Reese Witherspoon, and exercising outside her physical therapist’s office. And without spoiling anything, I’ll say the set ends with a side-spitting bit where Notaro carries out a different kind of performance.

Streaming on on Prime Video

New Movies

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ (Peacock)

The course of true love sometimes runs through the graveyard. This teen horror-comedy from writer Diablo Cody (“Juno”) and director Zelda Williams (daughter or the late Robin Williams) pays homage to ‘80s classics of the genre — think “Edward Scissorhands.”

In 1989, Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) is a lonely outsider grieving her dead mother and grappling with her new narcissistic stepmother (Carla Gugino) and overly perky stepsister Taffy (Liza Soberano). Lisa spends her free time in the local cemetery, where her favorite grave is a man who passed away in 1837. Then, one night, a lightning strike reanimates the man (Cole Sprouse), and they fall in undead love.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘When You Finish Saving the World’ (Netflix)

Jesse Eisenberg makes his directorial debut with this A24 dramedy based on audio drama of the same name, which won the 2021 Audie Award for Original Work.

Julianne Moore stars as Evelyn, a woman who runs a shelter for domestic abuse victims and struggles to connect with her teen son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet music star. While Evelyn develops a bond with a sensitive teen at the shelter, Ziggy wants to learn to “be political” to impress a girl at school who is passionate about activism. Though mother and son butt heads, they are more alike than they want to admit.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Beautiful Game’ (Netflix)

Feel-good sports stories abound this month, both in real life and in fiction. This movie is a combo of both, as it’s set during the Homeless World Cup, an annual soccer tournament featuring teams of homeless people from various countries.

Mal (Bill Nighy) is the manager of England’s team, who takes his players to Rome with the hope of coming home champions. He takes a gamble on including talented but troubled striker Vinny (Micheal Ward), who must let go of the past if he is to help them win the coveted trophy.

Streaming now on Netflix