5 best shows like 'Apple Cider Vinegar' to stream next

Netflix's "Apple Cider Vinegar" is a six-episode true crime drama that tells the story of Australian scam artist Belle Gibson.

Billed as a "true-ish story based on a lie," the show recounts the rise and fall of Gibson, a wellness influencer who rose to prominence during the early days of social media. She claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer through alternative remedies and clean eating... though she'd never been diagnosed with brain cancer in the first place.

It's the latest in an ongoing trend of TV projects examining the lives of scam artists, criminals, and con artists, and just as dramatic ... which is perfect for true crime fans who are looking to find their next watch. If you've already streamed it, here are five shows like "Apple Cider Vinegar" that you can find on Netflix and other streaming services right now.

'Inventing Anna'

If you liked "Apple Cider Vinegar" and you've not heard of Netflix's other, incredibly bingeable scam artist drama, "Inventing Anna", then just know that you're going to want to race through this 2022 limited series, too.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, "Inventing Anna" dramatizes the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, otherwise known as Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner). Sorokin was born in Russia and, under the Delvey pseudonym, faked her way into the arms of New York's upper echelons, convincing folks she was a German socialite, stealing their hearts and their wallets. The limited series follows journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) trying to get to the bottom of Anna's story as the fake heiress awaits her trial.

'The Dropout'

"The Dropout" is an acclaimed 2022 Hulu drama based on the Theranos scandal. It came hot on the heels of "Inventing Anna" and brought the story of another scam artist to our screens.

Here, we follow the rise and fall of healthcare start-up founder, Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried), who launched Theranos, a company that claimed to have developed tech capable of revolutionizing blood testing and parts of the healthcare system and was worth billions at its height ... despite not actually having a product that worked. It's a compelling and darkly comic portrait of how the company came to be and thrives thanks to engaging turns from Seyfriend and the supporting cast.

'WeCrashed'

Apple TV Plus' eight-part limited series is based on Adam and Rebekah Neumann. The Neumanns were the married couple at the heart of WeWork, who turned their coworking space company into a global brand valued at $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, the valuation dropped by $40 billion.

"WeCrashed" is a darkly comic (if a little by-the-numbers) rise-and-fall tale, boasting two great lead performances from Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and should be a good fit for anyone looking for a similar watch to "Apple Cider Vinegar."

'Dopesick'

Hulu's "Dopesick" takes us to the very heart of the opioid crisis, documenting how one company, Purdue Pharma, and their "non-addictive" painkiller OxyContin played a key role in spreading the drug epidemic. Inspired by Beth Macy's bestselling book of the same name, Danny Strong's series follows the launch, spread, and subsequent criminal investigation into OxyContin. It's an Emmy award-winning series that takes us from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to the DEA office and an Appalachian mining community targeted by Purdue.

The cast includes Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard and "Apple Cider Vinegar" lead Kaitlyn Dever. It may not be the same buzzy, social media-infused show as some of the other shows on this list, but it's incredibly powerful all the same.

'Anatomy of a Scandal'

Unlike "Apple Cider Vinegar" and the other shows on this list, Netflix's "Anatomy of a Scandal" is not based on a true story, though this British crime drama could well be a worthy follow-up if you're sticking to Netflix recommendations.

The series comes from "Big Little Lies" creator, David E. Kelley and is instead based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan (which was nevertheless inspired by some real-world cases).

It focuses on a British politician, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend. He confesses to having an affair with his aide, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott) behind his wife Sophie's (Sienna Miller) back before Olivia subsequently accuses James of raping her in the office elevator. The series then follows the case as it unfolds in court, with prosecutor Jate Woodcraft (Michelle Dockery) determined to bring him to justice.

