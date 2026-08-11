7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Aug. 11-17) — including one of the funniest movies I've seen this year

This week’s top new movies offer a little something for everybody across plenty of the best streaming services. There are new arrivals on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Peacock, alongside a solid trio of movies swapping the big screen for at-home digital streaming.

My favorite pick of the week is an easy choice, “The Invite.” This bitingly funny comedy ranks in my top five favorite movies of the year (and I’ve seen almost 65 new releases in cinemas in 2026 so far). But if you want something to watch without paying a rental fee, Netflix has a new teen musical, HBO Max has an action-thriller, and Hulu has a political satire.

To save you having to scroll through each platform to find the latest additions, I’ve rounded up the most noteworthy new movies across services down below. We also have a guide to the top new TV shows this week, so you’re in the mood for some binge-watching instead.

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‘The Invite’ (PVOD)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

“The Invite” is a chaotic comedy from director Olivia Wilde. It boasts one of the year’s best screenplays courtesy of writers Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, and a quartet of fantastic performances from Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton and Seth Rogen. A remake of a 2020 Spanish movie, “The Invite” is a sharp comedy that explores the messy dynamics of long-term relationships in ways that are consistently hilarious but also tragic.

Presented almost like a play, with a single apartment setting, the movie opens with a married couple, Joe (Rogen) and Angela (Wilde), inviting their upstairs neighbors, Piña (Cruz) and Hawk (Norton), over for a dinner party. The evening rapidly descends into chaos as Joe and Angela’s marital problems surface, and Piña and Hawk’s somewhat unconventional relationship is revealed. It’s a fast-paced comedy with sharp dialogue.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting August 10

‘Jackass Best and Last’ (PVOD)

jackass: best and last | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

There are only so many times you can be kicked in the crotch before calling it quits, and for Johnny Knoxville and his band of scrappy underdogs, “Jackass: Best and Last” brings the curtain down on a couple of decades of causing bodily harm to each other. The entire cast has been adamant this will be the final “Jackass” movie, and this latest stunt comedy is more of a trip down memory lane than a full-fat fifth entry in the MTV franchise.

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The new clips filmed for this movie include a quiz show with a painful punishment for getting a question wrong, an escape room from hell, and the most gross game of Twister ever. Interspersed with the new stunts are highlights from the previous “Jackass” movies and some never-before-seen footage. It leaves “Best and Last” feeling more like a DVD extra than a true “Jackass” finale, but any longtime fan will get a kick out of all the carnage.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting August 10

‘Minions & Monsters’ (PVOD)

Minions & Monsters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Those annoying yellow terrors return in “Minions & Monsters.” Parents everywhere were probably bracing themselves for another brainless slapstick animation that they’d be forced to watch on a loop. But surprisingly, “Minions & Monsters” is the best movie in the franchise since the minions were introduced in “Despicable Me.” It loses some steam in the second half, but its first act is a remarkably fond tribute to classic cinema.

Following a new army of yellow minions, “Minions & Monsters” sees a group of nonsense-speaking pests become unexpected stars of the silent film era, quickly becoming the most in-demand talent in Hollywood. Their rise is followed by a swift fall as the introduction of sound films ruins their acting career. However, when real monsters are unleashed upon Los Angeles, it’s up to the minions to save the day from the problem they created.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting August 10

‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ (Netflix)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is in the Sandler family business. The streamer has partnered with Adam Sandler on numerous projects, and has now brought his two daughters into the fold. First up was Sadie Sandler’s “Roommates,” which debuted in April, and now it's the turn of Sunny Sandler, who stars in this musical teen drama. Alongside the youngest Sandler sister, this film stars Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, and Steve Buscemi.

Sophie (Sunny Sandler) is a theater kid who has just landed the lead role in her high school’s upcoming production of the hit Broadway musical “Waitress.” But the real drama is happening off stage as Sophie’s home life becomes increasingly chaotic. While it would be easy to dismiss this Netflix original as a nepobaby project, the trailer shows promise. Plus, director Julia Hart has form in the teen drama genre, having also helmed “Hollywood Stargirl” for Disney+, which debuted to a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch on Netflix starting August 14

‘Girls Like Girls’ (Peacock)

GIRLS LIKE GIRLS - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

If one coming-of-age teen drama wasn’t enough for you this week, Peacock is set to add “Girls Like Girls” to its library following the movie’s limited theatrical run back in June. The indie movie was well received when it arrived in cinemas, with Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus reading, “Bracingly personal and finely acted, Hayley Kiyoko's ‘Girls Like Girls’ is a gently moving tale of queer love that's elevated by striking visual flair.”

As is often the case in coming-of-age teen dramas, “Girls Like Girls” opens with 17-year-old Coley (Maya da Costa) moving to a small Oregon town to live with her estranged father. Once in this new environment, she quickly falls in with a group of locals, including the charismatic Sonya (Myra Molloy). These two become fast friends, and as Coley is pulled further into Sonya’s world, romantic sparks fly, but the path of first love is often a bumpy one.

Watch on Peacock starting August 14

‘Normal’ (HBO Max)

Normal - Official Trailer | Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey | Now in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

Bob Odenkirk seems to be taking a leaf out of Liam Neeson’s book and entering his action star era, and I’m here for it. Having headlined the two “Nobody” movies (which are both great action-thrillers), his next action flick, laced with plenty of comedy, is “Normal,” which my colleague Malcolm McMillain described as “fine, for the most part, but it's also forgettable, despite a series of bloody kills.” So maybe keep expectations in check.

Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk) is enjoying the quiet life after being posted in the small Midwestern town of Normal, Minnesota for a temporary period. The town offers him an escape from his marital woes and a place to lick his wounds after being injured on the job. However, the town definitely doesn’t live up to its name, and after a bank robbery goes wrong, Ulysses learns that the Yakuza control Normal, and he resolves to fight back.

Watch on HBO Max starting August 14

‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ (Hulu)

The Wizard of the Kremlin - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Olivier Assayas helms this political satire based on the 2022 novel by Giuliano da Empoli. It was nominated for the Golden Lion after its Venice International Film Festival premiere, but that awards success didn’t translate to much interest at the box office. Perhaps it’s the Russia-set story that put off general audiences. After all, a movie about the Russian corridors of power is a tough sell given the current political climate. The reviews weren’t so hot either, which no doubt didn’t help matters.

Set in the early 1990s, it follows Vadim Baranov (Paul Dano), a fictional Russian TV producer, who becomes the spin doctor for a rising figure, Vladimir Putin (Jude Law). As a new Russia takes shape, Baranov is tasked with setting the narrative and is willing to blur the boundaries between truth and lies. Also starring Alicia Vikander, Will Keen, Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright, “The Wizard of the Kremlin" is streaming from Friday.

Watch on Hulu starting August 14

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