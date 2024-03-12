7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (March 12-March 18)

The Oscars may be behind us but there are a lot of new movies ahead this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

Admittedly, you won't find a 2024 Oscar winner among the top new movies this week, but that doesn't mean there aren't some major releases. Headling the top movies is "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)," which took movie theaters (and the world) by storm last year. It's now coming to Disney Plus with four new acoustic performances.

But Taylor isn't the only must-watch movie this week. "Dream Scenario" was one of my favorite movies last year and had an incredible Nicolas Cage performance. It's coming to Max this week so make sure not to miss it. And if you need a family-friendly animated adventure "Trolls Band Together will be hitting Peacock this Friday.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Drive Away Dolls' (PVOD)

This movie may not be a Coen brothers movie, but one Coen is better than none. And "Drive Away Dolls" actually has two, with Ethan Coen's wife Tricia Cooke joining him on screenwriting duties. Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as Jamie and Marian, this movie follows the two as they journey to Tallahassee, Florida pursued by criminals after accidentally taking a car they were never meant to drive with a briefcase they were never meant to see.

The critical and audience reviews for this movie are a mixed bag. The trailer has notes of "Thelma and Louise" as well as some of the more zany Coen Brothers humor found in "Raising Arizona," "Burn After Reading" and "Hail Caesar." Unfortunately, while that's true of the finished product, some found "Drive Away Dolls" failed to be engaging outside of some humorous moments. Still, if you love the funnier movies from the Coens, then Ethan Coen's latest movie is worth checking out.

'Origin' (PVOD)

"Origin" is based on the life of acclaimed author Isabel Wilkerson. Specifically, it focuses on her journey as she writes her book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." That non-fiction exploration of racism and caste discrimination took her from Germany to India and throughout the United States and it's that journey that Ana DuVernay retells in this movie.

Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Wilkerson, the film has an impressive call sheet. Jon Bernthal plays her husband Brett Hamilton and Niecy Nash co-stars as Wilkerson's cousin Marion. There are also performances from Vera Farmiga, Blair Underwood and Nick Offerman amongst others. While this movie may have missed out on an Oscar nomination, you shouldn't miss out on it now that it's available to buy or rent.

'The Stones and Brian Jones' (Hulu)

Brian Jones was one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones. In fact, he's the one who initially formed the band, putting out an advertisement in 1962 looking for musicians to form a new group. He was integral to the band's massive success, and arguably most of the band's hits — anything off the band's first nine albums — have his mark on them.

Unfortunately, as the band grew bigger he and his bandmates, especially Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, started to split. He was out of the band by June 1969 and then tragically died in a drowning incident just a month later. "The Stones and Brian Jones" is a critically acclaimed documentary examining that extraordinary rise and precipitous fall. If you're a music fan you won't want to miss this one.

Stream on Hulu starting March 14

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Disney Plus)

First, there was The Eras Tour, a live music tour that took over a city for an entire weekend and the live event that defined 2023. Then there was "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which while not the movie that defined 2023 was definitely one of the biggest concert films in recent memory. And then there was "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version)" which added the songs "Long Live," "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams," all of which missed the theatrical cut.

Now, there's "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" and it's exclusive to Disney Plus. Not only does it bring everything that was added to the extended cut that you could buy or rent on demand, but it also adds four new acoustic performances that have yet to be revealed. If you're a Swiftie, you'll need to turn on Disney Plus at 9 p.m. ET to catch this version of the hit concert film the second it drops.

Stream on Disney Plus starting on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET

'Dream Scenario' (Max)

This isn't the first time I'll have waxed poetically about Nicolas Cage's performance in "Dream Scenario" and it won't be the last. This movie was one of the funniest movies I saw last year and Cage's performance as Paul Matthews, a college professor who appears in people's dreams all over the world (without knowing why) is masterful. Say what you will about his ... personality, the man knows how to act.

But while this movie is often a comedy, it also takes some dark turns. The ending in particular is heartbreaking, to the point where it almost derails the movie. But ultimately, I can say without any doubt that this is a must-watch movie despite the final scenes taking a weird turn. Don't miss it now that it's on Max.

Stream on Max starting March 15

'Irish Wish' (Netflix)

This new Netflix movie is Lindsay Lohan's first starring role in over a year, and only one of two she's had since 2013. But with this movie and "Our Little Secret" coming to Netflix later this year, she may be experiencing a renaissance. Dare we say ... a Lohanaissance?

In this movie, which is her second in a burgeoning partnership with Netflix, Lohan stars as Madeline "Maddie" Kelly, a book editor whose dream man is about to marry her best friend in Ireland. However, things get a bit crazy when Maddie's wish upon a magical Irish stone swaps her into the role of the bride-to-be. If you love a romantic comedy and don't mind a little fantasy thrown in "Irish Wish" is worth checking out on Netflix this week.

Stream on Netflix starting March 15

'Trolls Band Together' (Peacock)

If you need an animated musical adventure for the kids to watch this week, then Peacock has the answer. "Trolls Band Together" is the sequel to the (relatively) successful "Trolls World Tour" movie from 2020. The movie stars Justin Timberlake as Branch and Anna Kendrick as Poppy, who must team up to rescue Branch's old friend Floyd (Troye Sivan), who had previously been in the boyband BroZone with Branch when they were both kids.

Don't expect more than an enjoyable time watching this movie. "Citizen Kane," it is not. But audiences agree that it's a cute movie with some catchy songs and it's enjoyable to watch. Plus, it serves as a backdoor NSYNC reunion, featuring the band's first original song in decades.

Stream on Peacock starting March 15