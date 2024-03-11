7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, TV and more (March 11-17)

Spring has sprung forward, bringing with it a fresh slate of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

The lineup of new TV shows is led by the family thriller "Apples Never Fall," the political campaign drama "The Girls on the Bus" and the Lincoln assassination miniseries "Manhunt." Plus, fan favorites "Girls5eva" and "Invincible" make very welcome returns. Here are our picks for the top new shows this week.

‘Invincible’ season 2 part 2 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s other dark superhero series returns for the back half of its second season. Part 1 was a banger, though it ended with a massive cliffhanger that frustrated fans. Part 2 picks up where the story left off: Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is scheduled for execution and his son, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), has been wounded by General Kregg. When he recovers, he’ll face more family dysfunction, a new enemy and a familiar foe bent on revenge.

Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Apples Never Fall’ (Peacock)

Author Liane Moriarty’s novels have been adapted into some of the most talked-about shows in the last few years — e.g. “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The next one is another suburban thriller, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill as former tennis coaches who have sold their academy and are looking forward to enjoying their golden years with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles). But everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on their door. Then, Joy suddenly goes missing and dark family secrets begin to surface.

Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Girls on the Bus’ (Max)

Four female political journalists vying for scoops on the campaign trail are the focus of this adaptation of Amy Chozick’s best-selling book “Chasing Hillary.” After enduring an embarrassing moment during the last presidential campaign, Sadie McCarthy (Benoist) is eager to return to the road and prove herself. Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore) are her main rivals on the bus. Despite their differences, they bond over having a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera of all — the battle for the White House.

Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘Girls5eva’ season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix rarely saves shows these days but thank goodness that “Girls5eva” (formerly of Peacock) is the exception. Season 3 finds the girl group — no longer a one-hit wonder — taking the next step after recording their new album, Returnity … a comeback tour! Dawn (Bareilles), Wickie (Goldsberry), Summer (Philipps), and Gloria (Pell) don’t have a plan or any venues booked, but still pile into a van to hit the road. Along the way, they’ll play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, and cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet. But they’ll also question if they really want to hit the “big time” again. - KW

Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 20 (ABC)

The hit medical drama keeps chugging away. Twenty seasons have taken their toll, with most of the original cast having long departed. Even star Ellen Pompeo has taken a step back, only appearing on a recurring basis. But as they say, out with the old and in with the … old. Comebacks are all the rage in season 20, with Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins and Alex Landi’s Nico Kim returning to the hospital. The premiere episode resolves the big cliffhanger that saw Teddy (Kim Raver) collapse on the floor during surgery.

Premieres Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Manhunt’ (Apple TV Plus)

As one Dad TV show (“Masters of the Air”) ends, another begins. “Manhunt” is based on James L. Swanson’s bestselling nonfiction book, which chronicles one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s secretary of war and friend who leads the effort to track down Booth (Anthony Boyle). He’s joined by an excellent cast, including Matt Walsh as conspiring physician Samuel Mudd, Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln and Glenn Morshower as Andrew Johnson.

Premieres Friday, March 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Call the Midwife’ season 13 (PBS)

The long-running drama returns for a 13th season on PBS (after already airing in the U.K.). Four new trainee midwives arrive at Nonnatus House in March 1969, including Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey). They find living among nuns a bit of a culture shock. Poplar is coping with the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters, who are facing challenges of their own, including poor housing and health issues.

Premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS