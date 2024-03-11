New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (March 11-17)

It's another great week in March, and the waves of new content continue to roll out on Netflix. There's another massive helping of new movies and TV shows on Netflix this week, including the romantic comedy "Irish Wish."

"Irish Wish" is a hotly anticipated new romcom from Lindsay Lohan. When editor Maddie (Lohan) finds out that her best friend is marrying who she thinks is her soulmate, she makes a wish on a mysterious stone and becomes the bride-to-be instead. Except there's just one problem: that guy isn't actually her soulmate after all.

There's also "Young Royals" season 3, which puts Simon and Wilhelm's relationship front and center as it seems their public relationship may be what gives them the hope to go on. Elsewhere, Sara has a chance to expose August's involvement in a certain steamy sex tape scandal — and it could come at odds with Simon and Wilhelm's fleeting happiness.

But if you thought that was all, we're about to blow your mind. There's so much more than that to dive into on the streaming platform. To check out the rest of what's coming to the service, don't miss our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Young Royals' season 3

In the third and final season of "Young Royals", Simon (Omar Rudberg) and Wilhelm's (Edvin Ryding) relationship enters a hopeful new chapter. The pair might finally be able to expect some small amount of peace after coming out with their romance. Meanwhile, it's Sara's (Frida Argento) turn to expose the role that August (Malte Gårdinger) played in a certain sex tape scandal. There's going to be a potentially messy conclusion to this fan-favorite series, but hopefully one that culminates in Simon and Wilhem's happiness.

Watch on Netflix starting March 11

'Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War'

This docuseries delves deep into the Cold War's inception with the creation of the atomic bomb. Across multiple episodes, it tracks the bomb's impact through the subsequent arms race, dissolution of the Soviet Union, and even echoes of its presence today. It draws from over 100 interviews, featuring insights from survivors of Hiroshima, pivotal figures in the fall of the Berlin Wall, and an array of global leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and voices from NATO and the CIA.

Watch on Netflix starting March 12

'Girls5eva' season 3

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell star as the members of a '90s one-hit-wonder girl group (Girls5Eea) that's on its last legs. When the opportunity arises for them to grab the mic and step into the spotlight once more, they have to get realistic about their dreams of pop stardom now that they're adults. This is the third season of the musical comedy that debuted on Peacock before Netflix swooped in to give it another shot at life with its latest installment.

Watch on Netflix starting March 14

'Chicken Nugget'

In the hilariously absurd "Chicken Nugget," a father's love for his daughter is tested in the most unconventional way possible — when she's accidentally transformed into a chicken nugget. After a bizarre accident with a mysterious machine, Min-ah (Kim Yoo-jung) finds herself in a crispy predicament, and it's up to her dad (Ryu Seung-ryong) and his lovestruck intern (Ahn Jae-hong) to figure out a way to get her back to normal. Though we're going to play devil's advocate here and insist that she looks more like a boneless wing than a chicken nugget.

Watch on Netflix starting March 15

'Irish Wish'

Editor Maddie's (Lindsay Lohan) world is turned upside down when she learns her soulmate is marrying her best friend. Desperate to find true love, she makes an impulsive wish that sends her to an alternate reality in Ireland where she's the bride, getting her ultimate wish. But just as the wedding is set to take place, Maddie realizes her soulmate is someone completely different. How does she escape the predicament she finds herself in? You'll have to watch and find out.

Watch on Netflix starting March 15

Everything new on Netflix: March 11-17

MARCH 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) (Netflix Series)

MARCH 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Netflix Documentary)

MARCH 13

Bandits (MX) (Netflix Series)

Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

MARCH 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) (Netflix Film)

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love (TR) (Netflix Film)

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) (Netflix Comedy)

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

MARCH 15

Chicken Nugget (KR) (Netflix Series)

Irish Wish (Netflix Film)

Iron Reign (ES) (Netflix Series)

Joaquín Manchado rules his drug empire from Barcelona's seaport with an iron fist — until a new shipment sends business and family spiraling.

Murder Mubarak (IN) (Netflix Film)

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer.

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) (Netflix Documentary)

MARCH 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 3/12/24

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving 3/14/24

The Giver

Leaving 3/15/24

Get on Up Savages

Leaving 3/17/24

The Cursed