7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more (April 18-20)

Looking for fresh content to stream? You have plenty of options among the new movies and shows available to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more of the best streaming services.

Our weekend watch list is headlined by the premium video-on-demand release of the latest MCU entry, "Captain America: Brave New World," which sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully take on the mantle of the superhero.

On the TV side, Nathan Fielder returns for a second season of his absurd docu-comedy "The Rehearsal," while "Law and Order: Organized Crime" moves to Peacock for its fifth season. If you're in the mood for romantic drama, "Ransom Canyon" fits the bill.

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 (HBO)

Nathan Fielder returns with a new mission: saving us all. In season 2 of his docu-comedy, the stoic host cranks up the absurdity, this time focusing on aviation disasters.

Fielder’s fascination with airline crashes leads him to "correct" pilot mistakes with bizarre and escalating simulations. Expect congressional hearings, fabricated wreckage, prosthetic aging, an unexpected marriage, and, somehow, a girl group.

Season 2 isn't just about rehearsing life’s pivotal moments — it challenges who gets to control the narrative of reality.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m ET on HBO and Max

‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ season 5 (Peacock)

The "Law and Order" spinoff may have a new home on Peacock, but it has the same gritty intensity as ever. Christopher Meloni reprises his role as Det. Elliot Stabler, who remains haunted, relentless, and now entrenched in international feuds.

Stabler, alongside his sharp team — including undercover ace Bobby Reyes and tech-savvy hacker Jet Slootmaekers — tackles cross-border smuggling, tech-driven terror, and a vengeful crime family with a long-held Roman grudge. As danger closes in, Stabler seeks help from his brother Randall (Dean Norris) at home.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Peacock

‘Ransom Canyon’ (Netflix)

In this epic Western romance, the drama is as vast as the Texas horizon, with even higher stakes. Three rival ranching families battle for control of the land they hold dear, while the ghosts of their past loom like vultures in the distance.

At the heart of the conflict is Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a tortured cowboy with a broken heart and a thirst for revenge, desperately trying to outrun his sorrow. Instead, he collides with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), the sharp, soulful owner of a dancehall who just might be his salvation.

As their undeniable chemistry ignites, buried secrets come to light, and a drifter stirs up long-forgotten pain.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘#1 Happy Family USA’ (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef co-creates and stars in the voice cast of this adult animated comedy, set in the heart of post-9/11 suburbia. The series follows the Hussein family — devout, fiercely patriotic, and definitely not a threat — as they pursue the American dream at the most challenging time: September 2001.

With a father rocking an Uncle Sam outfit, a son navigating school in counterfeit jerseys and a talking sheep to boot, the Husseins tackle rising Islamophobia with absurd flag-waving and unshakable optimism.

"#1 Happy Family USA" is a sharp satire that takes on patriotism, paranoia and the chaotic journey of assimilation in “Amreeka.”

All 8 episodes streaming now on Prime Video

‘Sherlock and Daughter’ (The CW)

This reimagination of the world’s most legendary detective offers a fresh, thrilling twist. David Thewlis steps into the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes, whose neatly ordered life is turned upside down by the arrival of Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), a sharp-witted American with a tragic past, a burning thirst for justice and a suspicion that Sherlock might be her father.

As Holmes grapples with a high-stakes case that puts his loved ones in danger, Amelia dives in with her own mystery — and a knack for turning 221B upside down. The two form an unlikely partnership, unraveling an international conspiracy with the shadow of Professor Moriarty looming over them.

Episode 1 streaming now on CWTV.com

New movies

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (PVOD)

The latest MCU movie Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully steps into his role as the new Captain America. With Steve Rogers' legacy looming large, Sam navigates a world on the brink of calamity.

When President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) transforms into the hulking Red Hulk, all hell breaks loose, forcing Sam to rally his team, including the ever-terrific Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), to uncover the plot behind Ross’s bizarre attack.

Despite an action-packed premise and Mackie’s undeniable charm, the film struggles to match its potential, leaving this MCU entry feeling more like a footnote than a fresh chapter in the saga.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Companion’ (Max)

Sci-fi thriller "Companion" kicks off as a simple weekend getaway but quickly spirals into chaos.

Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) head to a remote lake house with friends, expecting a chill retreat, but things take a turn for the worse when secrets surface and tensions boil over. As the weekend unravels, the group’s relaxing vacation turns deadly.

With a mix of rom-com charm, suspense, and dark humor, the film keeps you on edge, delivering twist after twist. It’s one of those films where the less you know going in, the better.

Streaming now on Max