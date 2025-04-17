'The Wheel of Time' season 3 finale is an epic end to the Prime Video fantasy show's best season yet — and I want more

Well, "The Wheel of Time" season 3 is over, and that finale proves one thing: this Prime Video show knows how to wrap things up.

This season kicked off with a bang and really just hasn't let up, frankly, and that's reflected in "He Who Comes With the Dawn."

Season 2's finale, "What Was Meant To Be", capped things off with that spectacular battle in Falme, but season 3's conclusion upped the ante even more. Sure, it's made some big deviations from Robert Jordan's books, but in its own right, this has been a thoroughly good chapter.

On the strength of what I've streamed, I'm ready to join the "Wheel of Time" cast in awaiting renewal news. Cast members recently said they were "confident" season 4 was coming.

'The Wheel of Time' season 3 finale was high stakes on all fronts

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As someone who already counts "The Wheel of Time" as one of the best Prime Video shows, I'll admit to being primed to enjoy the series as a whole.

That said, I think it'd be hard to argue that this third chapter hasn't been bigger and better than ever, and that meant this finale felt huge.

The stakes going in were higher than ever; after all, the season featured countless visions of what the future could hold, and none of those prophetic visions looked good.

Read More Thankfully, it was an episode that delivered on those stakes. The finale hurtled along at a clip, constantly delivering more spectacle, more reveals and more terrific performances (Siuan's final speech! Lanfear letting loose!) every few minutes. Viewers looking for action should be more than satisfied. This finale packed in some truly epic and shocking moments, be that Moiraine, Lan and Lanfear desperately duking it out; Elayne getting to deploy some balefire; Siuan's execution and the White Tower politicking; or Liandrin trying (and failing) to deal with Nynaeve. And, of course, Rand is now more proven as a force to be reckoned with after being accepted as the Car'a'carn in a tense stand-off with Couladin before the Aiel. In this moment, Josha Stradowski proved he'd really come into his own as Rand, exploring the many facets of this man who stands on the precipice of both good and evil. If I had to praise one thing, though, it'd be the visuals. The "Wheel of Time" team really deserves some hype, as they've brought their A-game. We've magical decapitations, swirling vortexes, fraught battles, and Moghedien's grim experiment on her fellow Forsaken. These blasts of power are beautiful and feel impactful, and their work really goes hand in hand with the impeccable costuming and detailed sets to make "The Wheel of Time" feel so fully realized and a joy to revisit.

'The Wheel of Time' can't return soon enough

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In short, today's finale tied up many of our core gang's stories, featured plenty of drama, and some truly thrilling action in equal measure, and it even made time to lay up some future plotlines.

While it's not quite the most impressive episode from the series (that honor belongs to "The Road to the Spear"), "He Who Comes With The Dawn" was a great capstone to the best season yet.

And seeing as there's still so much of Jordan's saga left, I'm hoping we see the series continue to grow even better. Do the right thing here, Amazon; put us fans' fears at rest, and announce "The Wheel of Time" season 4 already!