'The Wheel of Time' season 3 finale is an epic end to the Prime Video fantasy show's best season yet — and I want more

Opinion
'The Wheel of Time' season 3 went out with a bang

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Well, "The Wheel of Time" season 3 is over, and that finale proves one thing: this Prime Video show knows how to wrap things up.

This season kicked off with a bang and really just hasn't let up, frankly, and that's reflected in "He Who Comes With the Dawn."

Season 2's finale, "What Was Meant To Be", capped things off with that spectacular battle in Falme, but season 3's conclusion upped the ante even more. Sure, it's made some big deviations from Robert Jordan's books, but in its own right, this has been a thoroughly good chapter.

On the strength of what I've streamed, I'm ready to join the "Wheel of Time" cast in awaiting renewal news. Cast members recently said they were "confident" season 4 was coming.

'The Wheel of Time' season 3 finale was high stakes on all fronts

Rand (Josha Stradowski) surrounded by swirling elements of the One Power in a scene from "The Wheel of Time" season 3 finale

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As someone who already counts "The Wheel of Time" as one of the best Prime Video shows, I'll admit to being primed to enjoy the series as a whole.

That said, I think it'd be hard to argue that this third chapter hasn't been bigger and better than ever, and that meant this finale felt huge.

The stakes going in were higher than ever; after all, the season featured countless visions of what the future could hold, and none of those prophetic visions looked good.

'The Wheel of Time' can't return soon enough

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike, left) and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keefe) battle with the One Power in "The Wheel of Time" season 3 finale

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In short, today's finale tied up many of our core gang's stories, featured plenty of drama, and some truly thrilling action in equal measure, and it even made time to lay up some future plotlines.

While it's not quite the most impressive episode from the series (that honor belongs to "The Road to the Spear"), "He Who Comes With The Dawn" was a great capstone to the best season yet.

And seeing as there's still so much of Jordan's saga left, I'm hoping we see the series continue to grow even better. Do the right thing here, Amazon; put us fans' fears at rest, and announce "The Wheel of Time" season 4 already!

Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

