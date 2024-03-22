7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 22-24)

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, a bounty of new shows and movies await you on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services .

The highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller "3 Body Problem" from the creators of "Game of Thrones" leads the weekend watch list. Also making their debuts are the revival of nostalgic favorite "X-Men '97" and the Kristen Wiig comedy "Palm Royale."

On the movie side, "Road House" gets a reboot and Oscar winner "Anatomy of a Fall" hits subscription streaming. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘3 Body Problem’ (Netflix)

A lot of buzz surrounds the sci-fi series adaptation of the Chinese novel “The Three-Body Problem” by Liu Cixin since it comes from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo (“The Terror: Infamy”). Plus, the executive producers include Rian Johnson and Brad Pitt, giving the project even more bona fides. My colleague Malcolm McMillan calls “3 Body Problem” the best show of 2024 so far . In 1960s China, a young astrophysicist makes a fateful decision at a secret military base — a decision that echoes across space and time. In the present day, a group of scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront humanity’s greatest threat yet.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘X-Men ‘97’ (Disney Plus)

When I was growing up, one of my favorite Saturday morning cartoons was “X-Men: The Animated Series,” so I’m excited for this revival that continues where it left off. The titular band of mutants with uncanny gifts face dangerous new challenges following the loss of their leader, Professor X. Many of the voice stars from the original animated show return, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm. Season 1’s big bad is Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton), a scientist who is obsessed with mutants and imbues himself with powers.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Palm Royale’ (Apple TV Plus)

Take Kristen Wiig, add in Laura Dern, Allison Janney and the legendary Carol Burnett and you've got the makings of a very watchable concoction. Wiig stars in this 1969-set miniseries as Maxine Simmons, an ambitious woman who aspires to break into Palm Beach high society. But gaining a seat at the glamorous, exclusive table will be a treacherous affair and Maxine will be tested as she tries to cross the line between the haves and have-nots. She’ll face the age-old question: How far are you willing to go to get what you want?

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Top Chef’ season 21 (Bravo)

The Emmy-winning reality competition show is changing its menu after 20 seasons. With the departure of host/judge Padma Lakshmi, season 10 winner Kristen Kish takes her place alongside Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Season 21 heads to Wisconsin to explore the culinary scenes of Milwaukee and Madison before embarking on a special high-seas finale on a Holland America Line cruise ship. In addition to the new host and new locale, season 21 will see other big changes: for the first time ever, the 15 cheftestants will have a chance to win a cash prize at every Quickfire Challenge and immunity will now be up for grabs at the Elimination Challenge.

Streaming now on Peacock

New Movies

‘Road House’ (Prime Video)

The quintessential ‘80s movie gets a reboot from director Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”), with Jake Gyllenhaal stepping into Patrick Swayze’s shoes. Dalton is an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and penchant for violence. He’s hired to act as a bouncer for a roadhouse in the Florida Keys owned by Frankie (Jessica Williams), who is concerned about a local gang run by crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen). Dalton can easily handle Brandt’s thugs, but the threat level rises with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire Knox (Conor McGregor).

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Hulu)

This French legal drama deservedly received a Best Picture Oscar nomination and a win for Original Play; now you can see why it got all the accolades and acclaim that it did. Sandra Hüller stars as Sandra Voyter, a celebrated novelist whose interview with a student is interrupted by her husband playing loud music. Later, their visually impaired son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner) returns from a walk with dog Snoop (the incredible Messi) to discover his father’s dead body, seemingly caused by a fall from an upper story. But some discrepancies lead the police to charge Sandra with homicide. With the help of an old friend and lawyer Vincent (Swann Arlaud), she heads to court, where her marriage is put under intense scrutiny.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Shirley’ (Netflix)

Though the trailblazer Shirley Chisholm was a major character in the miniseries “Mrs. America” (played by Emmy winner Uzo Aduba), we’re very glad to see her get her own biopic, this time played by Emmy and Oscar winner Regina King. Chisholm, of course, was the first Black woman elected to Congress. This movie, written and directed by John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”), focuses on her historic, groundbreaking run for President of the United States in 1972. King is joined by a stellar co-stars, including the late Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard and Lucas Hedges.

Streaming now on Netflix