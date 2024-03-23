5 best movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

Spring is here, and Netflix, Prime Video, and more of the best streaming services are blooming with new movies. But with so much on offer, figuring out what to watch is no small task.

So let us here at Tom's Guide do the hard work for you. We've combed through all the new movies that just landed on streaming to highlight all of the blockbusters and none of the duds to watch this weekend. Leading the pack is Oscar-winner "Anatomy of a Fall" on Hulu, while Prime Video has a reboot of the classic '80s action flick "Road House."

Horror fans should check out "Bodies Bodies Bodies" on Netflix, A24's horror/comedy twist on the classic "whodunnit" story. Meanwhile, Peacock has a new documentary, "Stormy," about the adult film star at the center of one of America's biggest political scandals in recent history. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

'Anatomy of a Fall' (Hulu)

"Anatomy of a Fall" was up for five Oscar nominations this year, and while it lost out to "Oppenheimer" for Best Picture, it did take home the prize for Best Original Screenplay. Now you can see why this French courtroom drama racked up so much acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

One of the most engrossing movies of 2023, "Anatomy of a Fall" stars Sandra Hüller stars as Sandra Voyter, a successful novelist accused of murdering her husband (Samuel Theis) after their visually impaired son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner) stumbles upon his body in the snow outside their isolated mountain chalet. The cause of death? An apparent fall from an open attic window. Sandra insists it must have been an accident, but some discrepancies in her and Daniel's stories, including the revelation that her husband sustained a head wound before his plunge, lead the police to charge her with homicide.

With the help of an old friend and lawyer Vincent (Swann Arlaud), she heads to court, where her marriage is put under a microscope. This is one of those movies where the twists and turns will keep you hooked up until the end.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Road House' (Prime Video)

This iconic ‘80s action flick is back with a new remake from Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”). Except this time, Jake Gyllenhaal steps into Patrick Swayze’s shoes as Dalton, a bouncer with a troubled past hired to clean up the rowdiest honkytonk in the Florida Keys.

After Dalton's UFC career was cut short when he pummelled an opponent to death, he resorts to the seedy world of underground, bare-knuckle boxing, where his brutal reputation is enough to scare his opponents into giving up before the fight's even begun. The owner of a local bar, Frankie (Jessica Williams), hires him as head bouncer out of concern that a local gang run by crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen) has their eye on her business. Dalton can easily bust his way through Brandt’s thugs, but the threat level is dialed up to 11 with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire Knox (Conor McGregor).

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (Netflix)

A24's critically acclaimed horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a Gen Z twist on the classic "whodunit?" Pete Davidson stars as David, a rich 20-something who invites his fellow rich friends to a night of debauchery at his family's mansion to wait out a hurricane. They soon decide to play a murder mystery game, but things take a turn when, after a heated argument, the power goes out and one of them ends up dead.

They start to turn on each other as they're forced to figure out who's behind the night's violent turn. Throughout the movie, the group is constantly taking verbal jabs at each other in a way that might make you think this is a satire of Gen Z. But rather than coming off as cringey and out-of-touch, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" has received praise for its biting observations, clever writing, and shrewd, class-aware humor. It's been hailed as the next generation's "Mean Girls" or "Heathers."

Watch it now on Netflix

'Stormy' (Peacock)

Peacock has a new documentary in "Stormy," an expose on Stormy Daniels, the porn star who made headlines when it came to light that Donald Trump's legal team paid her hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Directed by Sarah Gibson, "Stormy" follows Daniels' life from her childhood in Louisiana to her rise as an adult film actor before crossing paths with the celebrity businessman a decade before he would become president of the United States. It spends the bulk of its runtime on how Daniels navigated motherhood and her career in the aftermath of the scandal, offering an inside look from the sensationalist bubble of fame.

Watch it now on Peacock

'The LEGO Batman Movie' (Prime Video)

This spin-off from 2014's "The LEGO Movie" is one of the few spin-offs that actually stacks up to the original. "The LEGO Batman Movie" is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: an animated superhero movie about the plastic-brick version of the Dark Knight, as voiced by Will Arnett.

Arnett's take on Bruce Wayne’s nocturnal alter-ego is a clever and playful mash-up of the Batman mythology. Brooding, egotistical, and melodramatic, he insists he doesn't need any help keeping the streets of Gotham City safe. That is, until his arch-nemesis the Joker recruits an army of supervillains to take over the city, and Batman must turn to his companions Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), to save the day. But first, he’ll have to learn how to work with others. "The LEGO Batman Movie" may not be the Batman film we wanted, but it's undeniably the Batman film we needed.

Watch it now on Prime Video