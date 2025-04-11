'The Last of Us' season 2 release schedule — when do new episodes stream on Max?

Yay, the infected are here! After a long two-year wait, "The Last of Us" season 2 will finally make it to our screens this Sunday, April 13, for another bout of post-apocalyptic drama and zombie-killing action.

Along with our returning heroes Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey), the latest chapter of the hit HBO and Max series will see some important new faces in the upcoming installments, including comedy legend Catherine O'Hara as Joel's new therapist, Isabela Merced as Ellie's love interest and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a vengeful soldier who is notorious among devoted players of "The Last of Us" video game.

And we also know that, along with dealing with surviving in dystopia, Joel and Ellie will be navigating some bumps in their pseudo-father-daughter relationship, especially when Ellie discovers what really happened during that shocking season 1 finale.

It's a lot to catch up on and we don't want you to miss a single moment — since "The Last of Us" doesn't drop its entire season in one fell swoop, Tom's Guide has put together a handy "The Last of Us" season 2 episode schedule so you're fully prepped for the new episodes and can plan your TV viewing accordingly.

'The Last of Us' season 2 episode release schedule

(Image credit: HBO)

"The Last of Us" season 2 premieres with one episode on Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and Max.

The subsequent six episodes will air once a week on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT through May 25.

Watching "The Last of Us" in the UK? New episodes air on Sky and the NOW streaming service on Mondays at 2 a.m. BST.



The premiere episode, which will have an hour-long runtime and is titled "Future Days", is directed by series co-creator Craig Mazin. Check out the release info for the entire second season of "The Last of Us" below:

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 1, "Future Days" - April 13

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 2, "Eye for an Eye" - April 20

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 3, "Something's Got a Hold On Me" - April 27

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 4, "Secrets" - May 4

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 5, "Wolves" - May 11

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 6, "Scars" - May 18

"The Last of Us" season 2 episode 7, "Every Last One of Them" - May 25

How many episodes of 'The Last of Us' season 2 are there?

If you didn't know already, you'll have seen from our schedule that "The Last of Us" season 2 is seven episodes long.

That makes season 2 shorter than season 1, which had nine episodes.

In terms of runtime, episode 5 will be the season's shortest at 45 minutes, with episode 6 at a full hour.

Is 'The Last of Us' season 3 happening?

(Image credit: HBO)

Yes, before the second season even had a chance to debut, HBO officially renewed "The Last of Us" for season 3 on Wednesday, April 9.

"It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of 'The Last of Us' is," Head of HBO Drama Series and Films Francesca Orsi said in the announcement.

"Craig [Mazin], Neil [Druckmann], Carolyn [Strauss] and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season."