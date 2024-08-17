Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Need some help figuring out what to watch this weekend? You can bet whenever that decision paralysis hits, I'm heading straight for the Netflix top 10 list. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners, but it helps cut through the noise quickly with so much to watch across the best streaming services.

That's why we've done you one better, separating the wheat from the chaff to narrow down the three best movies to watch in the Netflix top-10 list. This list includes one of the best psychological thrillers of all time, an uplifting documentary about dogs, and a fun animated movie for the whole family to enjoy.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 1 p.m. ET on August 11. If you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch, check out everything new on Netflix this month.

'Pearl' (2024)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Technically "Pearl" is the middle chapter of Ti West's X trilogy, but even as a standalone watch, this is one horror movie not to be missed. Mia Goth gives the performance of a lifetime as Pearl, a young woman with her sights set on Hollywood who feels trapped under the thumb of her overbearing mother (Tandi Wright) on an isolated farm while her husband serves in WWI.

When her wealthy sister-in-law tells her there's a troupe in town auditioning new dancers to take on the road, Pearl's confident it'll be her big break. But as things begin to go wrong and she watches her chances at stardom crumble, let's just say that she doesn't handle rejection well. And I mean at all. This unsettling psychological horror film owes much of its success to Goth's outstanding lead performance, with one gripping monologue truly letting her talent shine through.

Watch it now on Netflix



'Inside the Mind of a Dog' (2024)

Inside the Mind of a Dog | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is throwing a bone to the canine-loving crowd after the success of 2022's "Inside the Mind of a Cat." "Inside the Mind of a Dog" is the perfect water cooler documentary, the kind of fun-fact-filled programming I remember watching on Discovery Channel back in its heyday.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Narrated by Rob Lowe, this wholesome documentary traces the history of human-dog relationships across time, offering at-home tips for dog owners everywhere to better connect with their pets. It answers all your burning questions about pooches, like whether dogs dream, why they developed such a good sense of smell, and why small dogs are such a pain in the ass (I say as the owner of a geriatric chihuahua terrier mix). And of course, there are more good boys and girls than you can shake a stick at (just throw it already!!)

Watch it now on Netflix

'Trolls: Band Together' (2023)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of the Trolls are back for their biggest adventure yet in "Trolls Band Together." If you don't have youngins in your life demanding to watch the Trolls movies a zillion times, here's the pitch: A star-studded cast, including some bonafide pop stars, essentially sings karaoke along to a kaleidoscope of colorful visuals, characters based on classic toy designs, and playground humor.

This time around, the crew sets out to rescue Branch's brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) and, in the process, uncover the music-hating grouch's past life as a member of the all-brothers boyband BroZone. Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi voice the other members, which is not a mash-up I knew I needed until now. The latest Trolls movie also doubles as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades.

Watch it now on Netflix

"The Union" (2024) "The Emoji Movie" (2017) "Night School" (2018) "Trolls: Band Together" (2023) "The Lorax" (2012) "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (2024) "Pearl" (2022) "Inside the Mind of a Dog" (2024) "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)