Netflix is about to lose its best movie — and it’s rated 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Picking out the best movie on Netflix is a thankless (and largely futile) task, but if I was pressed for an answer, it’s hard to look past “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." This A24 flick was added to the streaming service back in February, but it’s already heading for the exit door.

Yes, it's only been on the platform for a short while, but “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is confirmed to be waving goodbye to Netflix U.S. on Friday, August 23, giving you less than a week (at the time of writing) to enjoy this astonishingly brilliant feel-good comedy mockumentary.

I’ve championed this critically acclaimed crowd-pleaser before, and I even caught it three separate times in theaters (and have watched it three more times at home), which is a testament to just how much I love this wonderfully simple movie. I've yet to get slightly sick of Marcel’s unique world perspective and low-stakes adventure.

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix, make sure you get acquainted with Marcel, before this almost-perfect movie is removed from the streamer.

What is “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” about?

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Based on a series of viral web shorts of the same name from the early 2010s, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a feature-length spoof documentary that follows the eponymous one-inch tall anthropomorphic seashell as he tackles the hurdles of everyday life and presents his unique (and often surprisingly insightful) world view.

Our portal into Marcel’s world is Dean (played by director Dean Fleischer Camp), a filmmaker who has recently moved into the seashell’s home (which is being used as an Airbnb). Fascinated by this charming little creature, Dean decides to make a documentary all about Marcel and vows to help him with his quest to be reunited with his long-lost family.

The stakes are kept pretty low, and much of the movie’s lean 89-minute runtime is spent just hanging out with Marcel. Viewers are treated to his musing on the world, as well as the invention solutions he’s found to everyday problems, such as converting a hollowed-out tennis ball into a rolling vehicle or using sticky honey to walk up walls. We also mean his grandmother, Nana Connie, who has an obsession with “60 Minutes” and its “fearless” host, Leslie Stahl.

Marcel is the positive role model we need right now

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

The primary reason to watch this 2021 movie is very much in the name, Marcel is the unquestionable star of the show, and the animated shell proves to be one of the most charming and loveable creations in cinema history — that’s no exaggeration!

Marcel regularly drops lines that are laugh-out-loud funny, such as his explanation for why he dislikes the phrase “everything comes out in the wash”, but his thoughts on the world can also be pretty inspiring, and the character’s unwavering positivity is something we could all learn from. In our increasingly cynical society, we need more role models like Marcel.

Jenny Slate voices the character, and she does a phenomenal job. Marcel has a very youthful naïve quality, but he’s capable of thoughtful reflections that are wise beyond his years. Marcel is a character that you’ll quickly take to and yearn to spend more time with, and you can even get your own Marcel figure on the A24 shop.

I also appreciate that the generally breezy movie doesn’t shy away from getting deeper when the moment calls for it. Especially in the back half of the movie, Marcel touches on a few serious subject matters like grief and finding a sense of belonging, and these emotional beats are handled with care and an almost palatable sense of melancholy. Don’t be shocked if you shed a few tears.

You need to stream 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' before it leaves Netflix

I’m certainly not the only one enamored with “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On." The movie holds an impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and if you filter by “Top Critics," the score jumps up to a perfect 100%. Its audience score is similarly solid at 90% from more than 1,000 individual ratings.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

RT’s critics consensus reads: “Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart” and that’s a perfect summary of this heartwarming little movie.

A highly positive write-up came from John Nugent of Empire Magazine , they labeled the movie, “Funny, profound, weird, sad, and gorgeously constructed — Marcel is a true original, liable to melt even the most cynical heart.

The Wrap ’s Monica Castillo called it “the cinematic equivalent of a hug” which is a very apt description, and Stephaine Zacharek of TIME Magazine noted that Marcel proves that “good things really do come in small exoskeletons”.

If you’re looking for a Netflix movie of very high quality and one that will make your heart feel all fuzzy and warm, your search is over. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” fits the bill perfectly. Trust me, you need to make time to enjoy this highly memorable movie before it leaves Netflix on Friday, August 23.

Once you’ve met and fallen in love with Marcel, you'll probably want further viewing recommendations, so be sure to check out our list of the best A24 movies (Naturally, Marcel features high in the ranking), and for more top Netflix picks, we have a full rundown of everything new on Netflix in August 2024 .

Watch "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" on Netflix until August 23