5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and more (Feb. 22-23)

You're spoiled for choice on what to watch this weekend as plenty of top new movies have landed across some of the best streaming services this week. That's why we're highlighting the best of the best to make your next movie night one to remember.

Leading the pack this week is Oscar frontrunner "The Brutalist" and Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" on paid video-on-demand services. But if you're looking to stream something new this weekend without forking over an extra fee, my top this week is "Nosferatu" on Peacock. It's a stunning remake of a horror classic with plenty of scares, dark comedy, and gothic vibes to go around. This week was also a big one for thrillers. On the more psychological horror side, we've got "Things Will Be Different" on Hulu, or if you want something more grounded in history, Netflix has the real-life inspired "Operation Finale."

So without further ado, here are all the top movies to stream this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new TV shows to binge.

‘The Brutalist’ (PVOD)

"The Brutalist" racked up an impressive 10 Oscar nominations at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards (including Picture, Director, Actor and more), and though its lengthy 215-minute runtime may be a tough pill to swallow, it's well worth the watch. Director Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' historical epic follows a visionary architect crushed under the weight of the American immigrant experience.

Adrien Brody stars as László Tóth, a Holocaust survivor who arrives in America after World War II looking to build a new life. When he reaches Pennsylvania, where he's reunited with a cousin, Attila (Alessandro Nivola), he learns that his wife (Jones) is alive and stuck in Austria after the two were forcibly separated at the camps. A commission to renovate a wealthy industrialist's (Guy Pierce) library initially goes south and gets László kicked out of his cousin's house, but it later proves to be just the spark to kick off his architectural career stateside. But, as "The Brutalist" masterfully demonstrates, sometimes the loftiest dreams come at the highest price.

‘Nosferatu’ (Peacock)

Robert Eggers proves yet again why he's a modern horror maestro with "Nosferatu," a reimagining of the 1922 classic adaptation of Bram Stroker's "Dracula." While the narrative is all but a carbon copy, Eggers weaves in an eerie immersive atmosphere throughout along with plenty of dark comedy that creates a chilling and unforgettable experience all its own.

Set in the late 1830s, it follows newlyweds Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) and Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) who become wrapped up in a chilling nightmare. When Thomas sets out on a business trip to the foreboding estate of Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) in Transylvania, awful visions that have haunted Emily since childhood begin to return. The townsfolk warn Thomas to stay away from Orlok, but rather than a reclusive and eccentric aristocrat, he finds something far more horrifying: a terrifying creature who threatens to claim his wife's soul and infect the city with his evil force.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ (PVOD)

I'm not sure who exactly was demanding a live-action prequel/sequel to 2019's "The Lion King," but here we are. Disney's live-action remakes have been hit and miss, and this Mufasa origin story seems to fall in the latter category, with its predictable story and lackluster musical numbers not doing much to sell why this prequel needed to be made. But diehard "Lion King" fans will no doubt enjoy this chance to rejoin the circle of life and sing along to some bangers from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Before they became enemies, Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) and his adopted brother Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) were once thick as thieves after Scar, the heir to the royal bloodline, threw a race to allow the orphaned lion cub to join his pride. This encounter sets off an extraordinary tale of a gang of misfits trying to change their destiny, all while their bonds are tested against a deadly outside threat.

‘Things Will be Different’ (Hulu)

If you're in the mood for a gripping psychological horror-thriller, "Things Will Be Different" is definitely one to add to your watchlist. With the cops hot on their heels after a bank robbery gone sideways, two estranged siblings Joseph (Adam David Thompson) and Sidney (Riley Dandy) flee to an abandoned farmhouse where they stumble upon a portal to parallel timelines. All they have to do is lay low in another timeline, and they'll be in the clear. Easy peasy, right?

Of course, this deal proves too good to be true, as the siblings soon discover when they learn they've opened up a Pandora's box of nightmare fuel and there's a deadly price to return to their own timeline. While it's clear the two love each other, years apart have strained their relationship, and a slow-burning doubt begins to creep in as Sydney becomes frantic to return home to her daughter and Joseph's suspicious origins that led him to the farmhouse in the first place come to light.

'Operation Finale' (Netflix)

"Operation Finale" follows the real-life inspired mission to capture Holocaust perpetrator Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) in Buenos Aires, which in many ways brought the full awareness of Nazi atrocities onto the world stage for the first time. Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents led by Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) travels to Argentina to track him down. Also among the team are Rafi Eitan (Nick Kroll in a rare, non-comedic role) and Malkin's ex-flame Hanna Elian (Mélanie Laurent).

Those involved in the operation have deeply personal stories of loss during the Holocaust, and they're determined to force Eichmann to stand trial for the horrors he's responsible for. Finding him turns out to be the easy part, but when his extraction gets delayed, the safehouse quickly becomes a powder keg as the crew debates whether to kill him outright and Eichmann tries to plant doubts in their heads about the extent of his role in the genocide.

