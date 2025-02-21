Netflix just added an overlooked spy thriller — and it’s based on an unbelievable true story

“Rogue Agent” is a spy thriller with a bit of a difference. There’s no real spy in this movie. Instead, it centers on a charismatic con artist who manages to trick those around into believing he’s an undercover secret agent, and that’s just the start of his duplicitous scheming.

This British thriller combines plenty of the genre’s most appealing elements, including a twist-fueled narrative and fascinating psychological insight into its primary antagonist. But most of all, it’s just a highly watchable spy flick. “Rogue Agent” was recently added to Netflix in the U.S. (on Feb. 12), and this could be its second chance to score a larger audience after failing to spark much interest at the global box office (it grossed less than $200,000 in 2022).

If you’re looking to watch something on Netflix this weekend that will keep you guessing, “Rogue Agent” is a great pick. And as each new twist unfolds, just remember this is all based on an almost unbelievable true story. Here’s everything you need to know about this new to Netflix movie…

What is ‘Rogue Agent’ about?

Rogue Agent - Official Trailer ft. Gemma Arterton | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Robert Freegard (James Norton) claims to be an undercover MI5 agent weaving a web of deceit to convince people they are in danger and must go into hiding for their protection. However, none of this is true. Robert is a conman with zero ties to the British secret service.

Alice Archer (Gemma Arterton) is a lawyer, who meets and falls in love with Robert, and at first, is willing to believe his ruse, but eventually, she begins to question if the man she loves is actually some dark hiding secrets. And once she starts pulling at that thread, everything quickly untangles.

‘Rogue Agent’ is an enjoyable game of lies

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Netflix)

The biggest strength of "Rogue Agent" is that it spends much of its run time slowly added to its central powder keg, which builds the anticipation for the inevitable explosion. As we see Robert Freegard bluff his way through various encounters, you just know at some point the house of cards will come crashing down, it’s merely a question of when he’s caught, and how.

Because “Rogue Agent” is based on a true story it also helps to both ground events but also make them all the more interesting. While the movie does take some liberties with the real history, it also includes several real moments from Robert Freegard’s shocking con artist career. And those moments when the victims learn they’ve been duped hit home a lot harder when you know that actual people faced a similar feeling after being scammed in real life.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its two leads, James Norton and Gemma Arterton, have an easy chemistry. Though their relationship as lovers is fairly pedestrian, it's when they become adversities, Alice desperate to expose Robert as the fraud he is, that things really heat up. At this point, the movie transitions into a battle of wills (and wits), and “Rogue Agent” is all the better for this shift.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Netflix)

Perhaps the movie’s biggest fault is that it’s overly lengthy. Clocking in at almost two hours, a tighter cut of the movie could have had more momentum. In the middle portion, things drag as Robert’s scheming becomes a little repetitive. There are only so many times you can watch him spout honey-laced lies before it’s become less effective.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Rogue Agent” has earned a respectable 72% score (as of the time of writing this). This feels pretty appropriate, to me. This is a thriller movie worth watching, but it’s certainly one I’d rank among the genre’s very best. RT’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads, “Even if it isn't as engaging as the real-life story that inspired it, Rogue Agent remains a well-acted and appealingly twisty suspense thriller.” Meanwhile, the movie's audience score is lower at 66% with user reviews praising the movie’s “interest story” but calling it a “slow burn”.

Stream ‘Rogue Agent’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Netflix)

“Rogue Agent” may not be making our list of the best Netflix movies any time soon, but it’s still an enjoyable thriller worth watching. It's grounding in reality helps to make events feel more engaging, and the leading performance from James Norton is another highlight. Robert has the perfect level of charm but with just a hint of unease when he flashes his wide grin.

If you’re looking for a thriller full of twists, you’ll find plenty in “Rogue Agent,” but be prepared for a second act that drags a little more than it should. However, stick with it, and you’ll be rewarded with a finale that ratchets up the tension and brings the movie to a largely satisfying ending. You might not be thinking about “Rogue Agent” for days after watching, but it (mostly) holds your attention throughout and makes for a great weekend stream.

“Rogue Agent” is far from the only movie added to Netflix’s library this month. Check out our roundup of everything new added to Netflix in February 2025. Or, if you want to pair “Rogue Agent” with another crime thriller for a double feature, the streamer has a new No. 1 movie pick, “To Catch a Killer.”

Watch "Rogue Agent" on Netflix now