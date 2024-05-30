5 best Josh Brolin movies to stream on Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

Josh Brolin is one of the few celebrities who has confidently branched out into several genres and absolutely smashed every one. He first gained fame in the classic 80s movie “The Goonies” before moving onto bigger blockbusters that let him expand his range even further. Recently he’s starred in the successful franchise “Dune” as well as the crime thriller “Flag Day”.

However, Brolin’s recent success in the TV show “Outer Range” has been impressive. Not only has season 2 been recently released, but it has also taken the No.1 spot from “Fallout” on Prime Video . Considering Brolin is now trending due to his hit mystery show, we’re going to delve into some of his best movies on Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

‘Sicario’ (2015)

“Sicario” is an action thriller that follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) as she receives a very important assignment from a mysterious government called the Department of Defense. Matt Graver, played by the one and only Josh Brolin, recruits Kate for a task force designed to eliminate drug dens in Mexico. Leading the team is Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), who takes them across the U.S.-Mexican border to finally end some of the biggest drug cartel bosses. Brolin does an excellent job at playing a determined, wary, and badass operations officer who doesn’t back down without a fight.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

One of the best movies ever has to be “Avengers: Infinity War”, and it so happens to star Josh Brolin as the antagonist. He plays Thanos, a supervillain who plans on obtaining six infinity stones to wipe out half of all life on Earth. A band of mighty heroes must work together to stop him, and it’s up to them to protect the planet and existence itself. Brolin truly stands out in the “Avengers” movies, not only for his ability to play a menacing character but because he had to play this villain with motion capture technology. Even through the VFX you can see Brolin’s facial expressions and raw emotions as he transforms into an immoral tyrant.

‘True Grit’ (2010)

“True Grit” follows the adventure of teenager Mattie (Hailee Steinfeld) as she plans on tracking down her father’s murderer. To do this, she enlists the help of Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a tough U.S. marshal and a trigger-happy lawman. Texas ranger LaBoeuf (Matt Damon) also joins them, and the three begin their mission on finding and killing the murderer Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). It’s clear that Brolin has a passion for playing villains, and he pulls it off nicely here. His character Chaney is especially menacing and evil considering he had no issue committing some awful crimes.

‘Dune’ (2021)

One of the most recent successful hits is the two “Dune” movies. They focus on a young gifted man named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who must travel to a dangerous planet in order to restore peace. However, his journey becomes increasingly difficult when a malevolent force threatens to end his people and steal the planet’s most precious resource called spice.

Josh Brolin plays a character named Gurney Halleck, the Warmaster for House Atreides. He is a noble warrior who is incredibly loyal to his family and friends, especially to Paul, the last Duke to reign supreme in one of the Great Houses of the Imperium. “Dune” is an absolute masterpiece, and although it primarily follows Paul and his journey to restoring peace on Arrakis, Brolin still has a big part to play considering he’s like a father-figure to the protagonist.

‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)

“Deadpool 2” focuses on antihero mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and his determination to protect a young mutant boy after discovering he’s being mistreated at an orphanage. However, it’s revealed that a cybernetic soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin) has traveled back in time to obtain and kill the boy. Now, Deadpool must join forces with other powerful mutants to protect the child while figuring out a way to defeat Cable with his advanced weaponry. I have to say this is one of Brolin’s most badass roles thanks largely to a glowing eye and a cool mechanical arm. His whole appearance in this movie gives serious “Terminator” vibes.

