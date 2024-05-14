Amazon confirms a 'Tomb Raider' series for Prime Video — and it could be just as big as 'Fallout'

Can you believe it? We’re getting another video game adaptation, and this time it revolves around the “Tomb Raider” franchise featuring the iconic character Lara Croft. “Fallout” has been a recent success on Prime Video, with the show still trending over a month after its release. This only proves that well-made video game adaptations can succeed since fans are always demanding them.

The “Tomb Raider” games throw you into a world full of adventure as you play a curious explorer named Lara Croft. At least 15 games have been released since the original came out in 1996, with the reboot trilogy being some of the most popular. Not only are the most recent games more visually appealing, but they also provide deeper stories and character development for Croft.

“Tomb Raider” also had its own movie starring Alicia Vikander as the titular survivor and Walton Goggins (from "Fallout") as the antagonist Mathias. However, the film version didn’t do as well as Warner Bros. hoped, and everyone dreamed of a live-action series that could better depict the beloved franchise. Thanks to Prime Video’s confirmation, our dreams have become a reality.

The legacy continues. Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics to expand the TOMB RAIDER universe. Phoebe Waller-Bridge set as Writer and Executive Producer for the new series coming to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/THO4tyRd8sMay 14, 2024

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and produce the “Tomb Raider” series. She is known for creating and starring in the hit show “Fleabag”, creating the show "Killing Eve," and appearing in “Indiana Jones 5” and the upcoming animated movie “IF." Crystal Dynamics (the game studios) and Jenny Robbins will also executive produce the show.

During Amazon's upfront event in New York, Waller-Bridge said, "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all."

Last year with Deadline , Waller-Bridge talked about how exciting a “dangerous” series would be involving Lara Croft: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

What to expect in the 'Tomb Raider' series

No details have been released regarding the “Tomb Raider” series. We don’t know the plot, release date or who might play Lara Croft. All we know is that the show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

There are just a few things to expect though. According to last year’s report from Hollywood Reporter , Amazon made a deal to create a Marvel-style franchise that links a new game, TV series and movie together. Now that “Tomb Raider” has been revealed as the franchise, we can expect to see an upcoming game and movie as well, which should both tie into the series.

“Tomb Raider” is also part of Amazon MGM Studios and dj2 Entertainment’s deal to make more video game adaptations on TV. Because of this deal, we're guessing the series won’t follow the 2018 “Tomb Raider” movie or the video games themselves since it’s better to create an original narrative. That way, upcoming movies and games can also tie into the same story.

News will probably pop up for this series in the coming months, but if you’re interested in video game adaptations, you can stream “Fallout” online . It’s also worth checking out upcoming video game shows and movies .