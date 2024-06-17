3 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu, TV and more (June 17-23)

Beat the heat by watching the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup is a little on the scanty side following the huge returns of "The Boys" and "House of the Dragon." Even so, several great options debut this week, led by the sequel series "Orphan Black: Echoes." Plus, the Canadian comedy "Shoresy" is back for season 3, while the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get the documentary treatment in "America's Sweethearts." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ (Netflix)

Go, fight, win … a spot on among the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This docu-series from the team behind “Cheer” follows the 2023-2024 squad from auditions to training camp through the end of the NFL season. For seven episodes, viewers get unfettered access to the iconic group, which places the highest expectations on its members, as one of them notes in the trailer: “You need to look like a supermodel, but perform like an athlete.” Yee-haw!

Premieres Thursday, June 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Shoresy’ season 3 (Hulu)

For a fictional look into the inner workings of a sports team, fire up the third season of the “Letterkenny” spinoff, which sees minor league hockey team the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament. As usual, Shoresy (Jared Keeso) can’t keep his foul mouth shut, dropping F-bombs — and occasionally throwing punches — at opposing players from teams like the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi and SOO Hunt. The Bulldogs will have to dig deep to succeed in their quest to never lose a game again.

Premieres Friday, June 21 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ (AMC)

The universe of “Orphan Black” expands with this sequel series that continues to explore the possibilities, dangers and ethics of cloning humans. Krysten Ritter stars as Lucy, a woman with no memory of who she is or where she came from. She lives a quiet life in a rural area, her only real connections with boyfriend Jack (Avan Jogia) and his deaf daughter. She’s sought by a number of people, including Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes) — the grown-up daughter of Tatiana Maslany’s Sarah Manning from the original show. Lucy’s mysterious origins put her and her friends in danger, and she must find a way to make everything right again.

Premieres Sunday, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)