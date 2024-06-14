'Squid Game' season 2 star Lee Jung-jae teases 'deeper emotion' and what's to come

It's been a little while since Netflix gave us any new information about "Squid Game" season 2, but lead star Lee Jung-jae has just dropped a big hint that this second chapter might be even more emotional.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Lee Jung-jae — who can currently be seen in "The Acolyte" on Disney Plus — has admitted that he thinks season 2 is 'even more interesting' than the first, and that there's an 'even deeper emotion' sitting at the story's core. Given some of the heart-breaking sequences that we already endured (Ali's death in the marble game?!), that's a big promise.

"I think the script for season 2 is even more interesting than season 1, and there is going to be a new set of characters as well. So I think the audience is going to be really excited about it.

"One thing I felt while reading the script is that there is an even deeper emotion that's discovered within season 2, and also I think the audience will feel like, 'Where is this story going?' Because there's so many twists and turns that happen", Jung-jae said.

What else do we know about 'Squid Game' season 2?

We don't know much about the plot of "Squid Game" season 2. Season left Jung-jae's character, Seong Gi-hun as the winner of the 2020 Squid Game, plagued by guilt over everything he experienced.

At the end of the season 1 finale. Gi-hun had decided to visit his daughter in Los Angeles... but when he spotted the recruiter handing over an invitation to a would-be player, Gi-hun took the card, called the number, and demanded to know who was organizing another deadly competition. The voice on the other end ordered him to board his plane, but Gi-hun promised he was coming for the games' organizers, hung up, and turned back into the airport. And that was where we left off. (We've got a more in-depth breakdown of the "Squid Game" season 1 ending on the site if you need a full refresh).

It's likely no surprise, but we can count on seeing more deadly trials in "Squid Game" season 2. Speaking to The Playlist, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted that the new season will feature 'even better games than the first'.

Cast-wise, we know that Lee Byung-hun will reprise the role of the villainous Front Man. Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun will also return as the Recruiter and undercover detective, Hwan Jun-ho, respectively. There are also a ton of new stars set to appear, but we don't yet know what their "Squid Game" season 2 roles will be. I'd bet at least some of them have to be competitors in a new Squid Game, though.

When can we stream 'Squid Game' season 2?

Officially, we don't have a precise "Squid Game" season 2 release date. Netflix has confirmed that the series will return at some point in 2024, but that's it.

Back in May, Lee Jung-jae told Business Insider that the series would be available to stream in December, though that's yet to be confirmed elsewhere, meaning there's still a chance it could be ready to stream sooner.