WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

WWE created quite the buzz with its inaugural Clash at the Castle event two years ago. That Premium Live Event is now back for a second outing for WWE Clash of the Castle 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Last time at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. So, will the Scottish Warrior have more joy this year as he challenges Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, June 15

• Start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / Sun. 4 a.m. AEST

While Clash at the Castle is of course heavily marketed around Drew McIntyre – the Scotsman challenging for a World Title in his home country – the three-time World Champion isn't the only Scot involved in this Premium Live Event.

Piper Niven is another challenging for gold on home soil, facing WWE Women's Champion Bayley, and the duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre get their crack at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match.

On top of that, many are speculating that the Gallus Boys – nowadays found in NXT – could turn up at Clash at the Castle to make a major statement in their home city of Glasgow.

Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in the US

Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in UK

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 livestreams on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. BST.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 in Australia

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 live streams begin at 4 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 card and predictions

While the U.K. had to wait 30 years for another 'proper' PPV/PLE after WWE SummerSlam '92, 2022's Clash at the Castle proved to be a huge success for the promotion as WWE entirely took over Cardiff, Wales.

Here in 2024, it's Glasgow, Scotland that's the scene of the second-ever Clash at the Castle event, with OVO Hyrdo playing host to an event headlined by Scottish badass Drew McIntyre facing off with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Big Drew came up short against Roman Reigns at the last Clash at the Castle, and it remains to be seen whether he'll remedy that by leaving Glasgow with gold once again over his shoulder.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes - these days the poster boy of the company - runs it back against AJ Styles, picking things up from their WWE Backlash main event where the Phenomenal One was unsuccessful in trying to take Rhodes' WWE Undisputed Championship. However, this rematch goes down under I Quit rules following AJ's faux retirement on WWE SmackDown last month.

In other singles title action, Bayley puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Piper Niven, with Piper another Scot guaranteed to get a huge welcome from the Glasgow crowd. She's also guaranteed to have the ever-mischievous Chelsea Green in her corner as Niven looks to win her first major singles gold in WWE.

For Chad Gable, he gets another shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with the Olympian doing battle with Sami Zayn. Gable is in the middle of the push of his career, with the Alpha Academy man forever a standout of WWE programming since turning heel against Sami earlier in the year. Having previously come up short against both Gunther and Zayn for that Intercontinental Title, could now be the time for Chad Gable to finally get the job done?

Rounding out the WWE Clash at the Castle card, it's the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend those belts against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, and the Scottish duo of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

I Quit Match For The WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre