WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Watch Money in the Bank 2024 for a hugely intriguing six-man tag, two title matches and one very important briefcase. Since the very first Money in the Bank ladder match, nearly 20 years ago now, this match type has become an annual Premium Live Event in its own right.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, July 6

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / Sun 12 a.m. BST / Sun. 9 a.m. AEST

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk-free

For each MITB PLE, we now have two Money in the Bank matches – one for the men, one for the women – where the winner of these bouts will earn themselves the iconic briefcase that gives them a guaranteed shot at a World Title. Even better, these victors can cash that shot in at any time and without any notice, resulting in some hugely entertaining WWE moments over the past 19 years.

Last time out, it was Damian Priest and IYO SKY who emerged victorious. Priests walks into Money in the Bank 2024 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion – having successfully cashed-in his briefcase at WrestleMania XL in April – whilst IYO finds herself back in the women's MITB ladder contest and looking to become a two-time Miss. Money in the Bank.

Live from Toronto, Canada's Scotiabank Arena, you can watch a WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live stream from anywhere. It's shaping up to be quite the show.

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorite is Surfshark. It's the best value VPNs on the market.

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and Surfshark is one of the very best. It's fast and it has top-level security features too. It's also brilliant for secure streaming which makes it a great choice for watching WWE Money in the Bank 2024 from anywhere. Be sure to make the most of its 30-day money-back guarantee and see for yourself.

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WWE premium live events like WWE Money in the Bank 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $5.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $59.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 in U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Money in the Bank 2024 livestreams on the WWE Network at 12 a.m. BST on Sunday, July 7.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use Surfshark to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024 in Australia

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live streams begin at 9 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium - $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 card, predictions and storylines

Hot on the heels of Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, and Backlash in Lyon, France, WWE heads to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for Money in the Bank 2024. Taking place from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the last time WWE held a show in this venue was a SmackDown episode headlined by the final WWE match of Adam 'Edge' Copeland's career.

This time out, the Scotiabank Arena is expected to see plenty of chaos and carnage, largely thanks to Money in the Bank 2024's two titular ladder matches. In the men's contest, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, LA Knight, and Chad Gable do battle to become Mr. Money in the Bank. While Jey Uso may have been the early favorite for this match, the addition of Drew McIntyre completely flips that on its head. Then again, could CM Punk once again be lurking in the shadows with a role to play where it pertains to the Scottish Warrior?

While the men's Money in the Bank match has zero previous MITB winners involved, the women's match has IYO SKY, who became Miss. Money in the Bank at last year's event. Should IYO become a two-time winner, it won't be an easy ride for the Damage CTRL star. She has stiff competition in the shape of Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, and Chelsea Green. Many may have Stratton penciled in as the winner of this one, but Chelsea could well be a smart dark horse pick, with the Vancouver native guaranteed to get a monster reaction from her fellow Canadians.

Away from the Money in the Bank matches, Damian Priest puts his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the recently returned Seth Rollins. Having not wrestled since WrestleMania XL, could Rollins win the big one in his first match back, or will the former Senor Money in the Bank retain his gold against the five-time World Champion? Regardless, the victor here knows they have Gunther waiting in the wings, with the Ring General's King of the Ring success earning him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam next month.

Much like Chelsea Green will get a major reaction from the Toronto crowd, so too will WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. And while Chelsea will have to outsmart five other women at Money in the Bank, Sami has to deal with the freakish power, speed, and intensity of the hottest rising star in the company right now, Bron Breakker. Can the Son of Steiner win his first piece of main roster gold, or will Sami Zayn's vast experience and sheer doggedness be enough for him to sneak a win over Bron?

Rounding out the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 card is a match featuring some of the heaviest hitters in the company. On one side, you have WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton, and Canada's favorite brawler Kevin Owens. Going up against them, it's the hottest faction in the industry, The Bloodline. Intriguingly, it's yet to be confirmed which three Bloodline members will battle Rhodes, Orton, and Owens, but any three of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa will provide quite the scary competition.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Owen & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Andrade vs. Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Naomi

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins