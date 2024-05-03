WWE Backlash 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

We are currently experiencing a brand-new era of WWE. Following last month’s epic two-night event known as Wrestlemania XL and the recent WWE Draft, the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era of the long-running wrestling promotion is in full swing.

WWE Backlash 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, May 4

• Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / Sun. 3 a.m. AEST

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

Now, with the rosters adequately shaken up and a ton of potential for fresh, exciting rivalries and partnerships, the eyes of the WWE Universe will all be on the LDLC Arena in Lyons, France for WWE Backlash on May 4, 2024.

With their first show of the “new year” or “new season,” the company is continuing their promise to make their shows more global than ever before. The Raw and Smackdown rosters have already competed on premium live events in Australia, Canada, India, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom over the past year. And after coming off the highs of the 40th anniversary of the Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia, WWE will broadcast live from the home country of the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Palace of Versailles for the first time ever.

Obviously, WWE will be pulling out all the stops for this highly-anticipated show this weekend. Out of the five matches announced at the time of this writing, four of them are massive title matches, including Cody Rhodes’ first defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since finishing his story and winning it from Roman Reigns. Obviously, an occasion such as this is one that should not be missed, so keep reading to find out when and where you can watch WWE Backlash 2024.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Backlash 2024 livestreams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

Watch WWE Backlash 2024 in the US

WWE premium live events like WWE Backlash 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $5.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $59.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Backlash 2024 in UK

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Backlash 2024 livestreams on the WWE Network at 6 p.m. BST.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock.

Watch WWE Backlash 2024 in Australia

WWE Backlash 2024 live streams begin at 3 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Backlash 2024 card and predictions

At Wrestlemania XL, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were adversaries as they faced off in a triple threat match against Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship. The Prize Fighter and the Apex Predator showed respect to one another before and during that match. Even after the Showcase of the Immortals came and went, the respect remains between the two grizzled warriors. And that’s a godsend for Owens, who is continuing to have issues with The Bloodline. However, this isn’t the same old Bloodline that he has battled time and time again for the past number of years. Instead, the Tribal Heir has stepped up into a leadership role as Solo Sikoa seems to be calling the shots right now. He even enlisted the aid of Tama Tonga, the son of Haku and a prolific member of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s dominant Bullet Club faction, to stand by his side along with Paul Heyman. This clearly isn’t the same Sikoa we’ve seen in the past year. Though he’s always been explosive and brutal like his uncle Umaga, he hasn’t had the same win-loss record of the multi-time champion. But now his brutality seems to have evolved to a whole new level, so much so that Sikoa and Tonga have left Owens and Jimmy Uso bloody and battered over the past few weeks. Orton and Owens are formidable opponents, but these veterans may have met their matches in this all-new Bloodline. Plus, since this is his first official match in WWE, Solo’s MFT is likely determined to make a statement. What better way to usher in a new era for the Bloodline than with a definitive win over two of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. And if the win can’t be definitive, there’s a good chance that Solo and Tama may get some help from another family member: “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu , who is rumored to have signed with WWE recently and join his family in the group that also includes Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The Bloodline isn’t the only entity in WWE who is evolving. Since capturing the WWE Women’s Championship from her former stablemate at Wrestlemania, Bayley is on top of the world and the Smackdown women’s division. But with such a stacked locker room, many competitors are lining up to take a shot at the target on the back of the former Damage CTRL leader. And now that she’s flying solo, that may prove to be a problem when the advantageous upstart Tiffany Stratton is determined to cut the line to the top of the blue brand. But in addition to Bayley, former champion Naomi is ready to create some roadblocks for the Buff Barbie on her road to superstardom. It has clearly been Tiffy Time since Stratton stepped foot in a WWE ring only about 3 years ago, but the former gymnast maybe have bitten off more than she can chew this time. As good as she is, Bayley and Naomi are no slouches. Tiffany will be a world champion one day, but that day won’t be when WWE rolls through France this weekend. In fact, it will likely take more than a triple threat match to pry the championship away from Bayley. The Role Model fought tooth and nail to finally stand apart from the other Four Horsewomen of NXT. Then, she overcame the deceit and backstabbing of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Fueled by the momentum of a Wrestlemania win, this could be the beginning of a career-defining run for Bayley, so it’s very possible that she overcomes the odds once again and retains her championship.

Finally, another champion concerned with holding onto his title is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare earned a career-defining moment when he finally toppled Roman Reigns’ record-setting tenure as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and captured the one belt that evaded his whole family throughout their wrestling careers. But now that the Tribal Chief is out of the picture (for now), Rhodes has a new challenger waiting in the wings. Not only that, this is a competitor that the AEW co-founder has never faced before. He will stand toe to toe with the legendary AJ Styles. Both men have had parallel careers. Each of them became main event players outside of WWE. They are two of only four men to hold both the WWE and NWA championships. And they both played rather significant roles in Bullet Club during their tenures in NJPW and Ring of Honor. But during their indy wrestling days, they were like ships passing in the night as Styles signed with WWE right before Rhodes made his way to Japan. Now, the two will compete in a dream match years in the making. While The Phenomenal One has spoken about retirement lately, he is in the best shape of his career right now. As far as first challengers go, Rhodes really pulled a tough one. Although, his unmatched determination is largely what made him go from undesirable to undeniable. Like Bayley, Cody is not going down without a fight. Luckily, AJ has plenty left in him. This could easily be a match of the year contender, but when the dust settles, we’re going to hear AND STILL as Cody Rhodes raises his championship over his head.

Here’s the full card for WWE Backlash 2024 (at the time of this writing):

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tame Tonga)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL (ASUKA and Kairi Sane) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE World Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

