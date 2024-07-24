Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch 2024 California pre-season friendly

The Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream brings action from California as newly-promoted Wrexham A.F.C. prepare for life in League One. This pre-season friendly against Premier League Chelsea is the second of Wrexham's three-game North American tour — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Wednesday, July 24.

► Time: 10.30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. BST (July 25) / 1:30 p.m. AEDT (July 25)

• U.K. — iFollow

• U.S. — ESPN Plus, fuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having kicked off their North American tour with an impressive 1-1 draw with Premier League Bournemouth, expectations are high as Wrexham take on two-time Champions League winners Chelsea. With the mass hysteria Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary have brought to the North Wales club, a bumper crowd is expected at California's Levi's Stadium.

For Chelsea, this not only marks the first game in charge for new boss Enzo Maresca, but it also kickstarts the Blues' own North American tour, with Celtic, Club América, Manchester City and Real Madrid awaiting the Stamford Bridge outfit once Wrexham are in the rear-view mirror.

Will Wrexham prove themselves against another Premier League team or will Chelsea get the better of their League One opposition? Read on and we'll show you where to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea online.

Watch Wrexham vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream on ESPN and ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney, Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

Elsewhere, a Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream can be watched on fuboTV, which costs $79.99 per month or also currently has a free trial available.

If you already use ESPN Plus or fuboTV but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Orage plan comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FOX and FS1.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will be able to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live through the Red Dragons' iFollow streaming service at a cost of £10.

For those not currently in the U.K., you can still watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream through the above links by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No Canadian broadcasters are showing Wrexham vs Chelsea live, although if you live in Canada you'll still be able to watch a Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to access the likes of ESPN+ and iFollow.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Much like Canada, Wrexham vs Chelsea isn't being shown live by any New Zealand broadcasts. However, if you live in New Zealand, you'll still be able to watch a Wrexham vs Chelsea live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to access the likes of ESPN+, iFollow, and Paramount Plus.