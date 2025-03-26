Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online – live stream, schedule, what TV channel is it on?

American hopes are sky-high at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, the biggest remaining stop on the road to Milano Cortina 2026. Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn, Madison Chock and Evan Bates are all legitimate title contenders and we'll show you how to watch the ice skating live from Boston's iconic TD Garden.

Here's how to watch World Figure Skating Championships live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

World Figure Skating Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships run from Tuesday, March 25 to Sunday, March 30. Full schedule below.

► Canada — CBC Gem (FREE)

► RoW — YouTube (FREE)

► U.S. — Peacock

Watch anywhere

Malinin, the only skater to have ever landed a clean quad Axel in international competition, has won eight events in a row, but his Japanese rival Yuma Kagiyama has been breathing down his neck every step of the way.

There's a sense of shifting sands in the women's event, as back-to-back-to-back champion Kaori Sakamoto is looking distinctly off-color. The 24-year-old Japanese great is aiming to become the first woman in 65 years to win four consecutive world titles, but Glenn is in the form of her life, with wins at five straight events.

In the ice dance, Chock and Bates will become the first couple in 28 years to win three world titles in a row, but only if they can outscore Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada, who edged them at the Four Continents Championships last month.

Here's how to watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online and on TV – including free streaming options. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you won't miss a moment.

FREE World Figure Skating Championships live streams

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships are being live streamed for free on CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada. Select events are being shown on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

The event is also being live streamed on the International Skating Union YouTube channel everywhere that Boston 2025 doesn't have a comprehensive broadcaster, such as the U.K. and Australia.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free World Figure Skating Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 from anywhere

It's only natural that you'll want to watch your usual home coverage of the World Figure Skating Championships, especially if it's free-to-air. But what if you're not there when the event is on?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

Watch World Figure Skating Championships live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the World Figure Skating Championships on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$4.99 a month (ad-free).

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch Boston 2025 live by using a quality VPN.

Watch World Figure Skating Championships live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock has the rights to the World Figure Skating Championships in the U.S..

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch Boston 2025 live streams by using a VPN to help unblock the service.

In addition to showing the World Figure Skating Championships, Peacock also has Premier League soccer and a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "Yellowstone'" "Law and Order", "Real Housewives" and more.

Select events are also being shown on USA Network and NBC, which are carried by Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to half price for the first month) and comes with more than 40 channels.

Watch World Figure Skating Championships live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Select World Figure Skating Championships events are being shown on free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

However, for comprehensive coverage a better bet is the International Skating Union YouTube channel, which is also completely free.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use a good VPN to tune in from abroad.

Watch World Figure Skating Championships live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Australia, you can watch the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships for free on YouTube.

If you aren't in Oz right now, you can live stream Boston 2025 by using a good VPN.

World Figure Skating Championships schedule 2025

Wednesday, March 26

12:05 a.m.-4:45 p.m. — Women's short program

6:15 p.m. — Tribute and remembrance ceremony

6:45 p.m.-10:21 p.m. — Pairs short program

Thursday, March 27

11:05 a.m.-4:44 p.m. — Men’s short program

6:15 p.m.-9:55 p.m. — Pairs free skate

Friday, March 28

11:15 a.m.-4:54 p.m. — Ice dance rhythm dance

6 p.m.-9:52 p.m. — Women’s free skate

Saturday, March 29

1:30 p.m.-4:50 p.m. — Ice dance free dance

6 p.m.-9:52 p.m. — Men’s free skate

Sunday, March 30

2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. — Exhibition gala

(All times ET)

Can I stream the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships for free? Ice skating fans in Canada can watch and stream the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships for free on CBC Gem (with ads).

