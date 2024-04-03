World Chess Championship live stream 2024: How to watch Candidates Tournament free online

Ding Liren and Ju Wenjun await in the 2024 World Chess Championship, but who will earn the right to challenge them? The Candidates Tournament, a grueling 14-round competition, will determine the reigning champions' respective challengers, and for the first time, both contests are being held concurrently.

The Candidates Tournament follows a double round-robin format, with every contender required to face each of their rivals twice, once with black pieces, once with white. The final day of competition has been earmarked for tie-breakers.

It's set to be a mind-boggling occasion for the Rameshbabu family, as brother and sister Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are each in contention for the first time. What's more, as the 2023 World Cup finalist, Praggnanandhaa is amongst the favorites at The Great Hall in Toronto.

The grandmaster to beat in the men's draw is without a doubt Ian Nepomniachtchi, who's already won this tournament a record-equaling two times, while Aleksandra Goryachkina, the fourth-highest rated woman of all time, is the one to watch in the women's draw. The date of the 2024 World Chess Championship is yet to be announced.

FREE World Chess Championship live streams

The 2024 World Chess Championship and Candidates Tournament are being live streamed for free on the FIDE Chess YouTube channel in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and select locations.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the chess for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

World Chess Championship live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the chess?

You can still watch the World Chess Championship live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view coverage from Canada, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to YouTube or another website and watch the World Chess Championship.

How to watch World Chess Championship live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2024 World Chess Championship on YouTube, which is of course completely free.

Play typically begins at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT each day for the Candidates Tournament.

How to watch World Chess Championship live streams in the U.K.

The 2024 World Chess Championship is being shown for free in Australia on YouTube. Play typically begins at 7:30 p.m. BST each evening.

How to watch World Chess Championship live streams in Canada

Chess fans in Canada can watch the 2024 World Chess Championship free on the FIDE Chess YouTube channel. Play typically starts at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT each day.

How to watch World Chess Championship live streams in Australia

The 2024 World Chess Championship is being shown for free in Australia on YouTube. Play typically begins at 5:30 a.m. AEDT, switching to 4:30 a.m. AEST when the clocks change on Sunday, April 7.

World Chess Championship schedule