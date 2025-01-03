Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga match online

The Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream is a key match for both teams in La Liga — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, Channels Valencia vs Real Madrid kicks off on Friday, January 3.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sat.)

• FREE STREAM – GXR World (India)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ / Fubo (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This match was originally scheduled to be played in early November, but flooding in Valencia forced its postponement. Two months on and Real Madrid are in a much better place. A win at Mestalla would move them to the top of La Liga.

Madrid took a while to get going this season, but they seem to have found the right balance and coherence. Kylian Mbappe has settled in and Madrid have only lost one of their last seven games in Spain's top flight.

Things are not going so well for Valencia, who are second-bottom after a five-game winless streak. Carlos Corberan, the club's new manager, is inheriting a difficult situation, with some fans considering boycotting this game in protest at owner Peter Lim.

Read on to find out how to watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere and potentially for free.

Can you watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream for free? You can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid FREE on the GXR World website in India. Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent. Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad – we recommend that you try NordVPN risk-free.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the La Liga game on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back home in your usual country – regardless of where in the world you actually are. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN is the VPN we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual Indian service, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to GXR World or another service listed below and watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live online for free.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live streams on ESPN+ ($10.99/month, no free trial)

Alternatively, if you're a cord cutter, Fubo is one option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after a handy 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN..

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Premier Sports 2 hosts the Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. and is the de facto home of La Liga in Great Britain. The La Liga TV plan costs £7.99/month.

ITV has the rights to broadcast 10 La Liga games for free – but not Valencia vs Real Madrid, unfortunately.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream on TSN+.

Standalone digital streaming service TSN+ currently costs from CA$8/month plus tax and delivers a host of live sports including NFL, F1 and AEW.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream on beIN Sports Connect and beIn Sports 2.

Subscriptions to beIN Sports costs from $14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. So again, it's a solid way to watch free Valencia vs Real Madrid live streams.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account as if you were back home in Oz.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

beIN Sports is the place to find catch La Liga live streams in New Zealand. The service costs $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Traveling outside of New Zealand right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account just as you would at home.

