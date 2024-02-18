UFC 298 live stream: How to watch Volkanovski vs Topuria online, match card, start time

The dominant featherweight force in the UFC Octagon goes up against the future of MMA this weekend, as champion Alexander Volkanovski goes toe-to-toe with Ilia Topuria at the Honda Center in Anaheim. To make sure you don't miss the much-anticipated title fight and all of the other match-ups on the card, this guide has got you covered on how to watch UFC 298 live streams in different parts of the world.

UFC 298 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday (Feb. 17)

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

► UFC 298 main card: Starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (3 a.m. GMT / 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, Feb. 18)

Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET

► Volkanovski vs Topuria ringwalks: Estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT

Australian Alexander 'the Great' Volkanovski, has been the UFC's dominant force in the featherweight division since taking down Max Holloway way back at UFC 245 in December 2019.

But you could never accuse the powerful striker from Wollongong of resting on his laurels. He stepped up to lightweight to take on Islam Makhachev in two PPV headlining bouts last year, but came off second best each time. Now back to his favorite featherweight class, the 35-year-old is looking to cement his legacy as one of the class's greats alongside the likes of Conor McGregor and José Aldo.

It isn't a great stretch of the imagination to envisage Ilia Topuria's name on that list one day. The German-born Spaniard is so far undefeated and, at 27 years old, you can see why many pundits are talking him up as the next big thing.

Elsewhere on this weekend's card is another familiar face, with former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker featuring in the penultimate fight of the night. He faces Brazilian Paulo Costa, who last fought back in 2022 when he beat Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about watching a UFC 298 live stream on Saturday night.

Live stream UFC 298 in the U.S.

Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 298 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 298 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus usually costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 298 together with a Disney Bundle.

The main prelim fights are also shown on regular ESPN as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on the UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99/month.

UFC 298 live streams cost $79.99 for PPV (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 298 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $134.98. That subscription will renew at $109.99 for your second year.

Or pay just a little more and add a whole host of TV shows and movies from Disney Plus and Hulu with the Disney Trio Basic Bundle. That plan costs from $14.99/month, with the PPV costing $79.99.

Or pay just a little more and add a whole host of TV shows and movies from Disney Plus and Hulu with the Disney Trio Basic Bundle. That plan costs from $14.99/month, with the PPV costing $79.99.

Live stream UFC 298 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Volkanovski vs Topuria set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports — formerly BT Sport — which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 298's main card will be live on Sunday, February 18 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95. Expect Wollongong's own Alexander the Great to head to the Octagon at around 4 p.m.

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 298's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $64.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC 298 fight card

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern – Women's Strawweight

Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa – Heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera – Bantamweight

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro – Light Heavyweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Ilia Topuria – UFC Featherweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa – Middleweight

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry – Welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo – Bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov – Middleweight