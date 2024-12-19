Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch EFL Cup game online

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream features two Premier League giants going head to head for a place in the last four of the EFL Cup — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Fri)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham were on a five-game run without a win until they paid a visit to Southampton last weekend and ended it in style. Having put five past the Saints in 45 first-half minutes Ange Postecoglou's men should come into this game brimming with confidence, particularly considering they beat Man City to get here, but if there's one thing you can say about this Spurs side it's that you never know what kind of performance they're going to put in.

Man Utd will be similarly buoyed by their own recent triumph over Pep Guardiola's side, coming from behind in the last two minutes to turn their Premier League meeting on Sunday on its head. Meetings between the Red Devils and Spurs have been hard to call in recent years, with two wins each and two draws from the past six meetings, but Tottenham are unbeaten in the last four. Can Man Utd buck that trend here tonight?

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching this EFL Cup match on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below and watch Tottenham vs Man Utd as you would at home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

CBS has wrestled the rights to EFL soccer away from ESPN this season. That means you can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live streams on its Paramount Plus streaming service.

That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week Paramount Plus FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. and want to watch on your Paramount Plus subscription, you can watch the soccer live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports shows the Carabao Cup in the U.K. and Tottenham vs Man Utd will be broadcast live across its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7 p.m GMT.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. A day pass costs £14.99, or you can take out a regular subscription for £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow EFL Cup live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise DAZN now costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 1-week trial.

As well as the EFL Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to EFL Cup soccer in New Zealand.

Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 1-week trial.

Kick-off for this game is at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in Indonesia

Indonesian fans can live stream the Tottenham vs Man Utd Carabao Cup game on Vidio. The Platinum plan starts from 39,000 Rp. (around $2.50) per month.

Away from Indonesia right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

