Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream — How to watch Women's Super League game online

The WSL season is coming to a thrilling climax and the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream will be crucial in deciding who wins the title.

The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream will take place on Wednesday, May 15.

► Time: 7:15 p.m. BST / 2:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 a.m. PT / 4.15 a.m. AEST (May 16)

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.S. — Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It’s Emma Hayes’s penultimate game in charge of The Blues and, quite simply, they have to win. Having previously conceded the title, Hayes’s side are now just three points behind table-topping Man City. A win means they would go into the final set of games on Saturday ahead due to their superior goal difference.

Spurs, meanwhile, know they are guaranteed to finish the WSL season in sixth place. The hosts were humbled at Wembley at the weekend, losing 4-0 to Man Utd. Despite a battling effort in the first half, they lacked creativity with Grace Clinton unable to play against her parent club. Luckily for boss Robert Vilahamn, she will return to the side for this match.

There is no doubt the visitors are favourites for this match. They pose a huge attacking threat thanks to the likes of Guro Reiten, who thumped in four of her side's eight goals against Bristol City last time out. Given how important goal difference could be in deciding where the trophy ends up, she will be looking to replicate that. Spurs skipper Beth England, who has been dropped from the Lionesses squad for the upcoming qualifiers, will need to take the chances she gets.

It’s a massive London derby, so make sure you don’t miss any Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Women's Super League. Read on to find out how you can watch it from anywhere.

Soccer fans in New Zealand can watch the game for FREE on TVNZ+.

If you live in New Zealand but aren't at home to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, you can watch it via a VPN.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch WSL Tottenham vs Chelsea live on Paramount+. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads with the Paramount Plus and Showtime plan.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Tottenham Vs Chelsea WSL live stream in the U.K. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports offers coverage in 4K and HDR.

Sky Glass is another option with prices starting at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription.

Sky's Now Sports streaming service gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea WSL live stream on Optus Sport, which costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea WSL live in New Zealand

TVNZ+ is showing Tottenham vs Chelsea for FREE in New Zealand, with kick off set for 6:15 a.m. NZDT on Thursday, May 16.