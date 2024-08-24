Steelers vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online from anywhere

Saturday's Steelers vs Lions live stream gives Russell Wilson and Justin Fields one final opportunity to state their case to be named Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in Week 1 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Steelers vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The Steelers vs Lions live stream is on Saturday, August 24.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEST (Aug. 25)

• FREE STREAM — NFL Game Pass (U.K., Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Neither Wilson nor Fields has been able to lead a drive to the end zone in preseason, but there's no question that the former Bears man has been the more impressive of the two. That's bad news for Mike Tomlin, as his plan was to head into the season with Wilson as his starter, almost certainly because benching him wouldn't come as quite such a devastating blow.

Strengthening Fields' case is the injury sustained by interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who's joined Troy Fautanu in the physio room. Poor protection has been a running theme of the Steelers' preseason, and suffering three sacks in one game doesn't bode the slightest bit well for Wilson.

Make sure you don't miss Steelers vs Lions, or any of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Steelers vs Lions live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., Australia or anywhere that NFL Game Pass is available, you can enjoy free Steelers vs Lions coverage. That's because the subscription service is showing every game of the NFL preseason for free. All you need to do is register.

But what if you're based in one of these countries but aren't at home to catch that free Steelers vs Lions stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Steelers vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NFL Game Pass and watch the Steelers vs Lions live stream.

How to watch Steelers vs Lions in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Lions live stream is on NFL Network, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NFL Network. You might also consider Fubo. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NFL Network, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Steelers vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, NFL Game Pass is providing free coverage of the Steelers vs Lions game in the U.K.. Just remember to sign up beforehand.

When the season starts, NFL Game Pass will cost £150.99 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75 — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

Sky Sports is also showing the Steelers vs Lions and the upcoming NFL season, so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Steelers vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Steelers vs Lions live stream will be shown for free on NFL Game Pass. All you need to do is register an account.

When the season starts, a subscription will cost AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four installments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Steelers vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Steelers vs Lions live stream is being shown exclusively on DAZN, which will show every game of the upcoming NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.