Southampton vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League game online

The Southampton vs Brentford live stream feels like a must-win fixture for two sides who have struggled for form over the Christmas period — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Southampton vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday, January 4.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Southampton have managed to stop shipping quite as many goals since Ivan Juric replaced Russell Martin, but one point from three games is still a record that must improve if the Saints are to pull off the greatest of escapes this season. Still with only one Premier League win all season, the South Coast side have lost seven of their last nine outings and must bounce back quickly from a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, having led.

Brentford are yet to win an away game in the league this season, which makes their successive home defeats over the Christmas period all the more difficult. The Bees had taken 23 from their first 27 available points at the Gtech but the New Year's Day 3-1 defeat to Arsenal has burst that particular bubble and Thomas Frank now needs to pick up wins again. Bryan Mbeumo struck his 11th goal of the season against the Gunners and will fancy adding to his tally.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Southampton vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Southampton vs Brentford and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Southampton vs Brentford live stream on the platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Southampton vs Brentford in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Southampton vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split two ways in the U.K. between Sky Sport and TNT Sports for the rest of this season's games.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Southampton vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

