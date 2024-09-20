Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream features two newly-promoted clubs who have both endured difficult starts to life in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream takes place on Saturday, September 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Last season, Russell Martin was lauded for the style of football he implemented at Southampton. The Saints were a joy to watch in the Championship, with their slick passing helping them dominate teams. In the top flight, their bravery with the ball has not been rewarded and they’ve lost all four games. A more pragmatic approach may be needed, especially against a team that beat them twice last season.

Ipswich Town also received praise for their free-flowing football under Kieran McKenna and just like the Saints, have yet to win a Premier League game. However, after tough fixtures against Liverpool and Man City, they’ve earned draws with Fulham and Brighton. In both games, they have defended resolutely and have shown that they are willing to change their style to pick up points.

Will the Saints give the fans in St Mary’s something to cheer? Or will Ipswich follow their back-to-back draws with a victory? Tune in to find out and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Southampton vs Ipswich Town and watch the game.

Watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Southampton vs Ipswich live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Southampton vs Ipswich live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 9.

