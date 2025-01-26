Sinner vs Zverev live stream — how to watch the Australian Open 2025 men's final online, on TV

Jannik Sinner will bid to successfully defend his title when he takes on second seed Alexander Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so here’s how to watch a Sinner vs Zverev live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Sinner vs Zverev live stream: streaming info, date, start time, TV channel Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev takes place on Sunday, January 26 at 8.30 a.m. GMT / 3:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

► FREE STREAM — 9NOW (Australia)

• U.S. — ESPN & ESPN2 via Sling TV or Fubo / ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ever since Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam title last year in Melbourne, the Italian has raised his game to a whole new level. He added a second major title at the 2024 US Open and has started 2025 in ominous form. Aside from struggling physically in the searing heat during his fourth round battle against Holger Rune, he has swept past opponents with consummate ease.

He dropped just six games as he powered past home hope Alex de Minaur before swatting aside powerful American Ben Shelton in straight sets. The world No. 1 is on a 20-match winning streak that dates back to October 2 and will start as the heavy favorite in Melbourne.

However, he will be facing a player that has caused him problems in the past. Zverev leads the head-to-head 4-2 and will have had plenty of time to rest and recuperate after playing just one set in his semifinal after Novak Djokovic was unable to continue due to injury.

The second seed has twice before reached a Slam final but has lost them both in five sets, to Dominic Thiem at the US Open in 2020 and to Carlos Alcaraz at last year’s French Open. He will hope it is third time lucky but will have to be at his very best to overcome the defending champion.

Our full guide below explains how to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live online and on TV.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live and free

You can watch the 2025 Australian Open men's final for FREE on Australia's 9Now. The whole tournament is free on the service and on Channel 9 on TV for Australians. Away from Australia right now? Don't worry — you can unblock 9Now and watch the Australian Open final live with NordVPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev on your usual service (e.g. 9Now)?

You can still watch live with one of the best VPNs, which can help you to access your services as if you were at home – handy when you're abroad. The best performing and best value option? NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. or U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch your usual Australian Open live stream.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking for Sinner vs Zverev? ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in the U.S., with the action split between ESPN and ESPN2.

No cable? Try a cable TV alternative such as Sling TV. It's Orange plan gets you ESPN and ESPN2. Prices are surprisingly affordable – from only $45.99 a month and a discount on your first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month (currently discounted to $74.99) for 221 channels and includes ESPN and ESPN2. It offers a 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN+, which will carry extensive coverage of every smash, lob and ace live from the Rod Laver Arena.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get an up to 50% discount on their first month, too.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $74.99/month thereafter). The line-up of its 200+ channel Pro plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus the likes of CBS, NBC, ABC, USA, FOX and FS1.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada can tune into the Australian Open – including the men's final – on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Australian Open live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the Australian Open is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K, with coverage of Sinner vs Zverev set to start at 8 a.m. GMT on Sunday, January 26.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Sinner vs Zverev from abroad.

How to watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Australian Open – including the Sinner vs Zverev live stream – is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available free via 9Now.

Indeed, 9Now will stream all four 2025 Grand Slams for free. Prefer to watch in 4K? AV aesthetes will need a Stan Sport plan

Outside Australia? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now or Stan as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide