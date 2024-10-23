RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream provides another tough test for the German side who have lost their opening two games in the new-look Champions League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 24)

• FREE STREAMS — RTE Player (Ireland) / ITV.AZ (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

It’s been a tough start in Europe for RB Leipzig who have faced strong opposition in Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Marco Rose's side took the lead in both games but slipped to a last-minute defeat against Atletico and lost 3-2 against 10-man Juve. However, since that loss to the Bianconeri, they’ve won back-to-back league games, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

With 10 wins from 11 games, including a 3-1 victory over AC Milan and a 2-0 triumph against Bologna, Liverpool have been flying under new boss Arne Slot. Top of the Premier League, they’ve been scoring goals for fun and look tight at the back. What’s more, the Reds have won all five of their away games under Slot and will be confident of extending that run at the Red Bull Arena.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter, so read on to find out how to watch the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. TNT Sports 1 is the channel to tune into.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch a RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in Australia

Aussies can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in New Zealand

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

