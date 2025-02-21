Portugal vs England live stream: How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 game online and for free

The Portugal vs England live stream is a compelling opening fixture in Group A3 of the Women’s Nations League 2025. Both sides will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start - and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Portugal vs England Women Date, Time, TV Channels The Portugal vs England live stream takes place on Friday, February 21.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Sat)

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.), RTP Play (Portugal)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Lionesses are, of course, the reigning European Champions and will want to use this competition to get up to speed before they head to Switzerland to defend their title at Euro 2025 in a few months time. After originally not being picked by Sarina Wiegman, Chloe Kelly and Lucy Parker have joined the squad due to Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy withdrawing through injury.

Portugal are a growing force in women’s football who have won two of their last three games. Their only defeat was a narrow 0-1 loss to France all the way back in December 2023. The visitors have not been all that impressive in recent times and will have to be careful not to slip up against a threatening Portugal.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch Portugal vs England live streams, potentially for FREE, as well as how to watch other Women's Nations League games.

How to watch Portugal vs England live stream for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch Portugal vs England on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch live content.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Portugal vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to help you unblock ITVX.

Watch Portugal vs England live stream from anywhere with a VPN

The Portugal vs England Women live stream will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the Portugal vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Portugal vs England live stream in Ireland

Soccer fans in Ireland can watch a Portugal vs England live stream on ITV1 or stream online via ITVX, which is also available for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Not at home right now? You can use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch a Portugal vs England live stream in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, no. Portugal vs England is not being shown in the U.S,

Despite the fact the the USWNT doesn't feature in this competition, CBS and Paramount Plus have picked up a number of Women's Nations League games to broadcast in the U.S. However, Portugal vs England does not seem to be one of the games selected.

Instead, on matchday 1 U.S. fans can watch France vs Norway (3.10 p.m. ET/12.10 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network, and Spain vs Belgium (12.45 p.m. ET/9.45 a.m. PT) on Paramount Plus or CBS Golazo.

Don't want to miss Portugal vs England? If you're a Brit travelling in the U.S., you can use a VPN to access ITVX and stream Portugal vs England just like you would at home.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99/month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Can you watch a Portugal vs England live stream in Australia, Canada or New Zealand?

The Women's Nations League unfortunately does not seem to be being shown in Canada, Australia or New Zealand. If that changes we will let you know. That means there isn't a Portugal vs England live stream in those countries.

Brit traveling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, NordVPN will let you stream Portugal vs England for free on ITVX as well as other content online, no matter where you are. You need a valid TV license to watch live content.

How to watch Portugal vs England live streams in Portugal

A Portugal vs England live stream is available for FREE in Portugal on RTP Play.

Traveling abroad and unable to access your usual service? As mentioned above, a VPN such as NordPN will let you stream the game, as well as other content, no matter where you are.

More from Tom's Guide