Porto vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League game online and on TV today

Today's Porto vs Roma live stream in the first leg of the Europa League playoff will see the winner make a big step towards the last 16— and you can watch the Porto vs Roma live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Porto vs Roma live stream date, time, TV channels The Porto vs Roma live stream live stream takes place today (Thursday, January 13).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

Both Porto and Roma took victories on Matchday 8 of the Europa League group phase, not enough to go straight to the last 16 but ensuring they made the playoff round after finishing 18th and 14th respectively in the 36 team table.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Venezia in Serie A, where they are ninth in the table. Porto, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with rivals Sporting Lisbon last time out and sit third in the Liga Portugal.

Porto are likely to set up in a 3-4-2-1 formation. However, they will be without Ivan Marcano, Marko Grujic and Martim Fernandes, who are all missing through injury. Meanwhile, star player Nico Gonzalez, who has moved to Manchester City after scoring the winner in the last game of the group stage.

New Roma signings Devyne Rensch and Victor Nelsson may play some part, although other newcomers Gourna-Douath and Salah-Eddine have not made the Europa League squad.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Porto vs Roma live stream Europa League meeting. We’ve got all the TV and streaming details you need down below.

Porto vs Roma live stream team news

Porto XI: TBC

Roma XI: TBC

Can I watch Porto vs Roma live stream for free? Azerbaijani football fans can tune in on ITV Azerbaijan and through ITV.az in Azerbaijan, which is free and showing the Porta vs Roma live stream. You will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling outside of Azerbaijan. Details below.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream from anywhere

Porto vs Roma live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Porto vs Roma live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Porto vs Roma live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines CBS shows with lots of other streaming content from the archives, plus regular live sport. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Porto vs Roma live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Porto vs Roma online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Porto vs Roma live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Porto vs Roma live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live stream in India

In India, you can watch the Porto vs Roma live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

