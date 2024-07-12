Paolini vs Krejcikova live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2024 Women's singles final online

Jasmine Paolini had never won a WTA match on grass before this year. Barbora Krejcikova was ranked 32nd in the world coming into Wimbledon. And yet, here they are, about to meet on Centre Court to contest the 2024 Women's singles final – two 28 year olds who have been waiting for this moment all their lives.

Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams: TV channel, start time Paolini vs Krejcikova takes place on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST.

► WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K) / 9Now (AUS)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus | Tennis Channel

Of the two due on Centre Court, Krejcikova is probably the slight favourite. Firstly, she has more experience in the latter stages of major tournaments and won the 2021 French Open but this is particularly the case in doubles tennis where she has won seven Grand Slams including Wimbledon twice. Secondly, she was coached and mentored by fellow Czech and 1998 Wimbledon winner Jana Novotna who knew a thing or two about playing in SW19.

Paolini, however, is in the form of her career and after making her first Grand Slam final at the French Open last month (losing to Swiatek) can now add Wimbledon to that list and claim to be the first woman to reach the last stage of both competitions for the first time since Serena Williams in 2016. Whether the agile and aggressive Italian carries that momentum into the final remains to be seen.

You won’t want to miss the 2024 Wimbledon Women's singles final so read on to discover where to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova and catch Wimbledon 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova online for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can watch Paolini vs Krejcikova - 2024 Wimbledon Women's singles final live streams for free. That's because BBC and its respective streaming service BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams from abroad

It's natural that you might want to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova in the 2024 Wimbledon Women's singles final from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

How to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams for the 2024 Wimbledon Women's singles final. Viewers can watch all the action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

Where to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams in the Women's singles final. For starters, the tournament will air for free on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

Where to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Paolini vs Krejcikova - 2024 Wimbledon Women's singles final action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

How to watch Paolini vs Krejcikova live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can again watch Wimbledon Women's final live streams for free on Channel Nine.

The big games – including Saturday's Women's singles final will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport, which is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

