NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online

Orlando vs Washington was the breakout rivalry nobody expected last term, as the Pride denied the Spirit both the Championship and the Shield. Washington wreaked a small amount of revenge by beating Orlando to the Challenge Cup ahead of the 2025 WSL season, but it won’t just be those two challenging for silverware.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NWSL 2025 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

NWSL 2025: cheat sheet The 2025 NWSL season runs from March 14 to November 22. The regular season concludes on November 2, and the postseason begins on November 7.

• FREE STREAM — NWSL+ (U.S., U.K., Canada)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

There was a distinct top four last season, with NJ/NY Gotham FC — who came close to a clean sweep of three trophies, without securing a single one — and Kansas City Current completing the set.

Last year’s Challenge Cup winners, San Diego, have had the most interesting off-season of all, with the Wave parting with Naomi Girma for a record fee, and replacing Landon Donovan with Jonas Eidevall, who had a disastrous spell at Arsenal. In Delphine Cascarino, however, the Wave have one of the top players in the league.

For the first time, there was no NWSL Draft ahead of the campaign, which means top prospects Taylor Huff and Brooklyn Courtnall signed for Bay FC and North Carolina Courage respectively as free agents. Also new is Rivalry Weekend (August 8-10), while Decision Day is set for November 2.

Here's how to watch NWSL 2025 online and on TV – including free streaming options.

FREE NWSL live streams

All 190 games from the 2025 NWSL season (including the playoffs and Championship) are being live streamed for free on the NWSL+ streaming service everywhere, apart from the U.S. and Australia.

In the U.S., 56 games will be live streamed for free on NWSL+.

But what if you're based in an eligible country but aren't at home to catch that free NWSL coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch NWSL from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NWSL live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia and want to tap into the coverage you'd get at home in the U.K., you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to NWSL+ and stream the National Women's Soccer League online.

Watch NWSL live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NWSL fixtures will be nationally televised across CBS (11 games, including the NWSL Championship), Ion (39 games), ABC/ESPN3 (6 games), ESPN (10 games), ESPN2 (4 games) and CBS Sports Network. All of those channels are carried by Fubo.

The Fubo Essential plan costs $84.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, and provides access to 200+ channels, including Fox, NBC and USA.

However, you can also watch plenty of the action free-of-charge. That's because 56 games are being shown on the free NWSL+ streaming service.

Every game televised by CBS will also be live streamed on Paramount Plus Premium, which costs $12.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

All 20 games televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC/ESPN3 will also be live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

Prime Video is set to live stream all 25 Friday night regular season games, plus the quarter-finals of the playoffs. A subscription costs $14.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.

Comprehensive Live TV Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the base-level Essential Plan ($84.99/month), you get over 200 channels, including CBS, Ion, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and CBS Sports Network, plus top cable stations like Fox, NBC and USA Network. You currently get $25 off your first month and try it out with Fubo's 7-day FREE trial.

Watch NWSL live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, all 190 games of the 2025 NWSL season will be live streamed for free on the dedicated NWSL+ streaming service.

If you live in the U.K. but aren't at home right now, you can still watch the National Women's Soccer League live by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch NWSL live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, all 190 games of the NWSL campaign will be free to watch on NWSL+.

However, games will also be shown on TSN and TSN+. The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an NWSL stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch NWSL live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Things are a little different in Australia, where the NWSL is being shown exclusively on Optus Sport. The service is available via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and Fetch TV.

Optus Sport currently costs AU$24.99 per month, with an annual pass available for AU$229 per year.

If you're on holiday Down Under from the U.K. or Canada, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your free home coverage of the NWSL. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide