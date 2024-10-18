Newcastle vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Brighton live stream sees two teams on equal points meet at St James’ Park, and even at this early stage of the season, it could be a crucial match as both sides are eyeing up a finish in the European positions.

Newcastle are looking to end a run of three Premier League matches without a win, and to respond following a toothless draw against Everton. Meanwhile, Brighton are still on cloud nine following a sensational 3-2 win over Tottenham that saw the Seagulls fight back from two goals down. This match-up is infamous for producing draws, but both sides will be going for the three points as they look to move up the table towards the top five positions.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kickoff time: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 19)

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Newcastle vs Brighton in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Newcastle vs Brighton and watch the game.

